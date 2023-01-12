Hers Taps Kristen Bell as First Mental Health Ambassador

Telehealth company Hers is bringing on actress Kristen Bell as its first ever mental health ambassador.

Hims & Hers provides a suite of mental health products and services on its platforms, including online therapy sessions, psychiatric medication, mental wellbeing supplements, free support group sessions and on-demand treatment education.

“As a society, mental health has become an increasingly important topic over the last few years and the need for more understanding and reliable resources has been continuously voiced in conversations with our customer base,” Hilary Coles, cofounder and senior vice president of brand and innovation of Hims & Hers, said in a statement.

In order to further promote its offerings and destigmatize the category, Hers tapped Bell to share her mental health journey and ignite conversations with her community.

“Kristen’s genuine personality and openness about her mental health resonates with people in a really honest and authentic way. Harnessing her influence and community, we hope to support people looking for a better way to take care of their anxiety and depression. In working with Kristen, we want more people to understand that mental health care doesn’t have to be daunting, scary or unattainable — trusted care is available right now,” Coles said.

Over the next year, Bell will work closely with the brand to provide mental health education and promote treatment options through various forms of content. To kick-start the initiative, the brand has released two advertisements featuring Bell. In one ad, a stressed-out Bell asks the many versions of herself (think busy mom, fitness fanatic and workaholic) what she should do to manage her anxiety. In the other, she openly discusses her personal journey, while reviewing Hers’s accessible, digital treatment options and encouraging viewers to take control of their own mental health.

“It’s no secret that I’ve sought help for my own anxiety and depression. While it may sound intimidating, professional help can be lifesaving for some people struggling with mental illness,” Bell said in a statement. “I’ve been advocating against the stigma of mental health for a long time, and I feel immensely proud to be teaming up with Hers to help people understand that high-quality care for anxiety and depression is readily available.”