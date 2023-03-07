EXCLUSIVE: HigherDose Founders Launch ‘Hot Seat’ Podcast

Lauren Berlingeri and Katie Kaps, founders of wellness tech brand HigherDose, are heating things up with their new podcast series “Hot Seat.”

If the online interview show “Hot Ones” taught viewers anything, it’s that extreme heat can result in spicy conversations. HigherDose’s new podcast will host guests (including celebs, CEOs and influencers) in one of its 150-plus degree infrared saunas for an unfiltered conversation on their wellness journey. The interviews will be available across podcast platforms, and clips of each episode will also be uploaded to YouTube.

The new interview series follows the duo’s successful YouTube series “Biohack-Hers,” where they tested and discussed an array of potentially health optimizing treatments and activities, including cold plunges, sensory deprivation and ketamine therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We’re excited to expand our original series on the heels of the success from “Biohack-Hers” season 1. While that took more of an investigative wellness approach, ‘Hot Seat’ highlights a more diverse range of topics and leading voices within our HigherDose community,” said cofounder and co-chief executive officer Katie Kaps.

“Hot Seat” podcast cover.

The first episode, released Tuesday, features celebrity makeup artist, TV personality and entrepreneur Carmindy Bowyer, who discussed skin confidence, ageism and open relationships.

“Hot Seat” currently has 11 episodes in the pipeline, which will be released weekly, with guests like Stacy London, former cohost on “What Not to Wear” and founder of The State of Menopause; Camille Kostek, TV host, model and NFL cheerleader, and Jay Godfrey, founder of Nushama, to name a few. Each week’s episodes will span subjects such as body inclusivity, psychedelic healing, cancel culture and more.