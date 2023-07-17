EXCLUSIVE: HigherDose Launches Neck and Décolletage Red Light Device

HigherDose is expanding its red light collection.

The brand, known for its Infrared Sauna Blanket, $699, and Red Light Face Mask, $349, is now launching its Red Light Neck Enhancer, $349. The product employs red and near-infrared light, which is meant to boost cell function, reduce signs of aging and leave skin glowing. Red light may also help to heal wounds and scars, grow hair, reduce chronic pain and inflammation, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Courtesy of Higher Dose

The cordless, rechargeable device was developed to be multiuse. While its main function is for the neck and décolletage, it can be turned around to target the back or it can be placed on other areas of the body to address concerns like acne, signs of aging, stretch marks, pain, inflammation and more.

“You could use it anywhere on your body. That is really a big point of difference and how we thought about doing that is just making [it] bigger so that you can get more circumference of the skin so you get bigger treatment areas,” said HigherDose cofounder Lauren Berlingeri. “We have 75 bulbs, which most have around 50 to 60.”

For Berlingeri and her cofounder Katie Kaps, this new launch was a natural extension of the brand’s original face mask, as consumers oftentimes ignore the neck in treatments. It also reflects the brand’s overall mission, as they are thinking about biohacking from a beauty and wellness lens.

“For the neck and décolletage, red light’s amazing for the anti-aging and skin improving benefits. Most people when they think about aging only think about their face,” said Berlingeri. “The neck and décolletage is one of the first places that we age.”

According to Berlingeri, after one session, users will notice a glow to their skin. Continued usage, 10 to 20 minutes five times a week, will garner additional results. Think: anti-aging and brightening, she said.

“The more you use it, the more benefits you’re going to see,” Berlingeri said.

“Everybody should be doing it [using red light]. It’s super safe and gentle and you’re going to get benefits out of [it],” Berlingeri told WWD. “We really want to double down in that department and bring more red light products. It comes down to being a beauty-biohacking company as well. We’re all about feeling good but also looking good and red light technology is by far one of the best beauty technologies and beauty hacks out there.”

Industry sources estimate the launch will reach $1 million-plus in first-year retail sales.