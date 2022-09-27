American Consumers Are More Concerned Than Ever About Sexual Wellness, Hims & Hers Report Finds

Telehealth company Hims & Hers has released its inaugural “Let’s Talk About Sex” report, which aims to demystify the ever-growing sexual wellness category by debunking common sex misconceptions.

The 7,000-person survey addresses top of mind questions, gender and age biases, as well as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Hims & Hers is part of the rapidly growing sexual wellness market, which also includes brands like Maude, which have launched in major retailers, such as Sephora.

The Hims & Hers report projects the global sex toy market will reach $62.32 billion by 2030. According to the report, 63 percent of Americans believe their life would be better overall if their sex lives improved.

Through survey data, Hims & Hers explored common misconceptions American consumers have about sex. The report identifies the “right” amount of sex as a top concern for Americans. Responses show consumers assume everyone is having more and wanting more sex. However, data shows 72 percent of consumers are more interested in exploring different sex trends, and 31 percent of survey respondents said they were interested in role-play. The majority of consumers did not identify the amount of sex as an issue.

Many sexual misconceptions are based on gender and age biases, according to the survey, which showed many believe women seek romance, while men only seek sex, which the report found inaccurate. The data also suggests that women aren’t the only ones faking orgasms — one in 10 men report they have never orgasmed in the survey, and nearly half of Gen Z and Millennial men reported having faked an orgasm.

Hims & Hers reports consumers believe only men over 40 experience sexual dysfunction, and older women have no interest in sex. Data shows 86 percent of consumers believe sexual dysfunction is entirely based on age, but other factors, such as prescription medication and general anxiety, can greatly impact performance. Furthermore, 80 percent of women over the age of 45 who aren’t having sex report they aren’t happy about it.

Survey respondents also reported that the pandemic slowed down their sex lives. The report posits that COVID-19 changed how consumers think about and approach sex, as 79 percent of Americans aimed to switch up their sex lives during the pandemic.

Aside from COVID-19, other major events in the U.S. have also had an impact on the conversation around sex. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, sexual health has become a top of mind concern for American consumers, and the survey found that “79 percent of Americans have changed at least one behavior surrounding sex—from more proactively educating their children about sex to having less sex themselves.” With this, American consumers are concerned their sexual liberties will continue to be threatened.

The Hims & Hers report predicts the conversation around sex will continue to remain a dominant and ever-evolving topic, especially in the face of major societal and political shifts.