EXCLUSIVE: Intimate Wellness Brand Luna Daily Launches in the U.S. Exclusively With Sephora

Sephora is expanding its intimate wellness offerings, as U.K.-based brand Luna Daily launches in 260-plus of its stores and online. This marks the brand’s first foray into the U.S. market.

Luna Daily, founded by Charlotte Tilbury and L’Oréal veteran Katy Cottam, offers microbiome-balancing body care products, safe for intimate skin. The idea for the brand, which markets itself for “head, vulva, knees and toes,” came to fruition after Cottam had been experiencing microbiome imbalances since she was 19, following a course of intense antibiotics.

“Ever since then I’ve thought this is such an underserved category for women and people,” she said.

Upon compiling research from 1,000 women, Cottam discovered that they were not only embarrassed by certain feminine hygiene products but were unfamiliar with their anatomy as well. Furthermore, she found that these “female-specific products” were creating even more of a stigma, leading her to the concept of pH-balancing products for all over.

All of the formulas, which were developed with dermatologists and gynecologists, include the brand’s ingredient complex Therma-Biome+, made up of vitamins, prebiotics and thermal water, to care for the skin’s microbiome.

Starting in May, Luna Daily’s three core ranges (original, hydrating and fragrance-free), created for women of “all ages and stages,” will be available at Sephora doors. Stock keeping units include The Everywhere Spray-to-Wipe, $16, a refreshing spray that replaces wasteful cleansing wipes; The Everywhere Wash, $19, a gentle cleanser, and The Everything Oil, $18, a multiuse oil to hydrate and brighten skin, as well as prevent ingrown hairs. The brand’s entire range will be available on Sephora’s website in April.

Launching for the first time in the U.S. exclusively with Sephora was key for the brand, as it aims to increase its exposure and shift the conversation around intimate body care.

“The U.S. is the fastest-growing market,” Cottam told WWD. “If I think about the retail landscape, I’ve always worked in omnichannel, and I fully believe for categories like this omnichannel retail is really important because there’s only so far the brand can go in terms of changing consumer behavior [versus] having a retailer step forward and say we are backing this category.”

To increase visibility, the brand will be displayed on Sephora’s Next Big Thing wall, a high-traffic section featuring up-and-coming brands. The Everywhere Spray-to-Wipe will also be available in the Minis and More section near checkout in 60-plus Sephora doors.

This launch is apart of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to expand its sexual and intimate wellness offerings both in-store and online.

Cindy Deily, vice president of skin care merchandising at Sephora, said, “With its inclusive approach and effective, clean formulations, Luna Daily offers products that support the unique needs of women at all stages of life and helps reinforce Sephora’s commitment to this important, growing category of intimate care.”