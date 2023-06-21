Liquid I.V. launches sugar-free formula.

Liquid I.V. is going sugar-free ahead of World Hydration Day on Friday.

The company, which was acquired by Unilever in 2020, is best known for its Hydration Multiplier powders. However, as with many supplements, consumers were concerned about the product’s sugar content. According to the brand, a sugar-free formula was the number-one request from consumers.

“This is the biggest launch that we’ve had probably since our core Hydration Multiplier came out at the inception of the company,” said Stacey Andrade-Wells, vice president of marketing at Liquid I.V. “Consumers have been asking us for sugar-free for years… Market trends are pointing towards a growing sugar-free market.”

In response, the brand is launching its Sugar-Free Hydration Multiplier, $25, in its classic Lemon-Lime flavor, as well as two new flavors: Green Grape and White Peach.

Sugar-free drinks are top of mind for many consumers. The #SugarFreeDrink hashtag on TikTok has garnered more than 7 million views. The sugar content in Liquid I.V. (11 grams per serving) and other electrolyte hydration beverages has deterred customers.

“This is a major moment because it allows us to offer a unique product that’s going to bring so many new consumers into the world of functional hydration. There are consumers that have avoided stepping into this space with us and experiencing the true benefits of being hydrated with Liquid I.V. because sugar has been a major barrier for them, so for us not only does this round out and fill a major gap within our portfolio, but it’s an opportunity for us to bring entirely new consumers into our brand that have maybe deselected us in the past,” said Andrade-Wells.

The product features all-natural ingredients and does not include any artificial sweeteners, like aspartame or sucralose.

“It was really important for us that if we’re going to reach this new base of consumers, and we’re going to attempt to bring them in, we have to do it with a uniquely designed product that absolutely never sacrifices the bar on functionality and the consumer benefit. It is a proprietary allulose and amino acid blend that is used in place of the sugar,” said Andrade-Wells. “It’s [allulose] a rare naturally occurring sweetener. You can find it in certain fruits like jackfruits, figs, raisins. It has the same sweet texture and taste that you might expect from table sugar, but it doesn’t contribute to calories in the same way and it doesn’t raise your blood glucose levels.”

Over the past few years, Liquid I.V. has expanded its portfolio to include hydration powders meant to provide additional benefits, including Sleep Multiplier and Energy Multiplier. While the brand is starting with the three sugar-free options, the Liquid I.V. team will be monitoring customer feedback to inform future sugar-free flavors and multibenefit products.

As the new launch is expected to bring in new consumers and more repeat users, it is expected to promote growth. While the Liquid I.V. team did not share a specific sales projection, this launch is estimated to result in a 15 to 30 percent lift, according to the brand.

The new sugar-free format is available nationwide online and on Amazon. It will roll out into Costco in early July and Walmart later this summer.