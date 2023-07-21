EXCLUSIVE: Lola and Motrin Team Up On Period Care Initiative

Starting this month, feminine and reproductive care brand Lola is partnering with pain reliever company Motrin.

The partnership includes three components. Between July 24 and 31, the duo will be running a cobranded social sweepstakes for winners to receive a Lola gift card and Motrin merchandise. In August, Lola will release its limited-edition On-the-Go Period Kit, $47, in collaboration with Dagne Dover, which will include Motrin.

“Motrin is such an established consumer brand with such a long-standing equity. It’s a great way for us to introduce Lola to that community,” said Lola chief executive officer Amy Fisher.

Lastly, in October, Lola will be donating 100,000 period care products, valued at $50,000, to ongoing partner I Support The Girls, a nonprofit that donates bras and menstrual hygiene products, based on email sign-ups through Motrin’s website.

For Lola, Motrin was a key partner, as it offered their customers additional period support.

“It makes sense when you’re talking about period products that you’re also talking about cramp care,” said Fisher. “By adding Motrin to the period-to-go kit, it rounds out the consumer experience. On a higher level… the giveback program is so part of who we are. We give away millions of period products every year.”

The On-the-Go Period Kit will include Lola’s pads and tampons in a lilac Dagne Dover bag and is being released in time to be featured across the brand’s back-to-school campaigns.

“The whole point of this kit is that you can throw it in your bag, in your gym bag, in your car, in your locker, and it has an assortment of period care products to keep you going on-the-go,” Fisher said. “You’re not going to carry a heating pad with you to school or after practice or commuting to work. It’s much easier to take Motrin.”