Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Relaunches Fitness Platform Melissa Wood Health

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg is relaunching her fitness platform Melissa Wood Health, which she first began in 2015 and has a library of more than 300 workouts.

When it came to evolving the platform, Wood-Tepperberg, who has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, said users across the board were asking for more. The word itself has come to represent the relaunch, as teasers for it across Wood-Tepperberg’s platforms say “More…is coming.”

The updated platform, launching Monday, will include seven new content creators, as well as more in-depth lifestyle and nutritional content.

“The evolution across the board has been fueled entirely from our members’ feedback,” Wood-Tepperberg said. For example, members were asking for more pre- and post-natal content. While she has an array of videos geared toward this life stage on Melissa Wood Health, new content creators Amanda Gloria Valdes and Nikki Bergen will be focused on creating pre- and post-natal workouts.

Wood-Tepperberg said she is not moving away from the platform herself, but will instead home in on the content she is especially skilled at creating, while allowing new creators to expand the platform’s current fitness offerings.

Mondays will be known as Melissa Mondays, a day where users can always expect a workout video with Wood-Tepperberg, sometimes in collaboration with another creator. Wellness Wednesdays will offer midweek meditation sessions with new creators like Yasmine Cheyenne and Ericka Polsinelli. On Fridays, users can expect more challenging workouts and on Saturdays, they can log on for a dance flow session with creators like Ericka Hunter Yang and Holly James. Creator Kim Strother will produce yoga sculpt workouts. Wood-Tepperberg will also host live workouts that all members can access on the platform.

In terms of lifestyle and nutritional content, a major request from users, Wood-Tepperberg plans to feature skin care tips, her dry brushing and lymphatic drainage routine, recipes and more.

While the updated platform will still employ the classic Melissa Wood Health all-neutral palette, the interface as a whole will now be more user-friendly with integrated weekly schedules, sections for each creator and straightforward navigation to all of the video offerings. “This is just the beginning of this evolution. As we’re continuing to move forward, we’re going to use the feedback from the members and the audience to really fuel all of the implementations that we want to continue to just enhance the experience for them overall,” Wood-Tepperberg said.

As Wood-Tepperberg has expanded the platform, accessibility for her members has been key to the overall business strategy. “Making this accessible and attainable for all is the most important thing but to also expand the categories and give them more of what they’re asking for,” she said.

The platform’s price point will remain the same — subscribers can pay either $9.99 a month or $99 for the entire year to access the content. The brand was unable to confirm how this expansion will impact overall revenue.

At the same time as she’s expanding her wellness offerings, Wood-Tepperberg has grown her podcast, Move With Heart, which launched this April and now has 15 episodes. The entrepreneur also said she plans to continue hosting in-person events, which she has continuously seen demand for.

Consumer feedback “is my business strategy,” Wood-Tepperberg said. She noted as the evolution of Melissa Wood Health continues, consumer response will be at the forefront. “It all comes back to the foundation of the community and to continue tapping in and understanding our audience,” Wood-Tepperberg added.