Modern Age Adds Fertility Screening to Aging Wellness Assessment

At Modern Age, fertility is the next frontier.

The New York-based wellness center is adding fertility screening to its flagship Aging Wellness Assessment, which retails for $500, a comprehensive health analysis that looks at blood markers, brain function, subjective age, metabolic health and bone density. This marks the first extension of the company’s original test.

“At Modern Age, we want to be a partner in every part of the aging process and empower people to take control of their aging journey,” Modern Age founder and chief executive officer Melissa Eamer told WWD. “After listening to our patients, we know that fertility is top of mind and want to be a resource for them to help optimize their fertility and overall health.”

According to the World Health Organization, about 17.5 percent of people experience infertility. Due to this, an array of brands and organizations are looking to address the market and create more accessible solutions. For example, Beli and BabyRx offer a suite of fertility-boosting supplements. Proov offers at-home testing. Columbia University is running a trial on the potential benefit of using platelet-rich plasma (PRP) in conjunction with in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Now Modern Age is entering the market.

With this expansion, the test will now look at key hormones that impact fertility, according to Eamer, including progesterone, which supports uterine lining, and the anti-mullerian hormone, which reflects ovarian reserve. The test can be used to track levels before and after fertility treatments.

“By measuring 11 key indicators, we can identify any potential health issues impacting fertility and proactively work with you to find the best next steps. We feel it’s an essential time to arm women with this screening as we have seen more and more people ready to take control of their fertility journeys from end to end,” Eamer said. “Even if a patient isn’t ready to go through fertility treatments such as IVF right away, we often hear them talk about how fertility is top of mind and want to better understand their health in relation to their fertility.”

After taking the test, Modern Age guests will have a one-on-one hourlong consultation with a clinician to go over their results and recommendations, which could include folic acid supplements for healthy cell function or thyroid hormone therapy to balance hormones.

With the additional fertility screening, this version of the Aging Wellness Assessment will cost $650 and is available to book through Modern Age now.