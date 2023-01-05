EXCLUSIVE: Moon Juice to Enter Ulta Beauty

Moon Juice, an adaptogenic-based skin care and ingestible brand, is entering Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and on ulta.com.

The brand’s line of supplements will be featured as part of Ulta Beauty’s The Wellness Shop, an initiative the brand started in 2021 to champion products across the category, in 775 retail doors. The brand’s skin care skus will also be available as part of Ulta Beauty’s Conscious Beauty initiative across its 1,300-plus doors.

“Seeing Ulta’s focus on wellness and conscious beauty, it’s a very strategic initiative and seeing the senior sponsorship that they have around it, it just felt like we would be remiss to not be a part of that,” said Moon Juice president Elizabeth Ashmun.

The brand will be bringing 13 supplement and skin care skus to ulta.com with intention to expand offerings in the future.

“We’re thrilled to bring Moon Juice supplements, ingestibles and skin care to Ulta Beauty guests this year,” said Penny Coy, vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty. “As we continue to expand our wellness offerings, Moon Juice products are the perfect addition to our assortment, helping guests feel and look their best, inside and out.”

The California-based brand has been available at Sephora since 2017 and has continued with retail expansion. The brand can also be found at retailers including Nordstrom, Free People, Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie. As for thinking about future retail, Ashmun said the brand is focused on the Ulta Beauty rollout.

“Our work is really just reaching new consumers and certainly I think this footprint allows us to do that,” Ashmun said. “There, of course, may be small retailers that come along that are just so perfectly aligned that we would certainly look to launch Moon Juice, but it’s not a focus of ours beyond Ulta.”

In conjunction with this launch, Moon Juice also recently brought on adviser Daria Burke to its board of directors, as it continues to scale the business.

“The brand’s launch in Ulta Beauty is an exciting opportunity to further elevate Moon Juice’s authority in wellness, and bring an even higher standard to The Wellness Shop. Moon Juice has been a pioneer in wellness and this expansion makes it more accessible, allowing people to discover the brand wherever they are in their wellness journey,” Burke said.

With making Moon Juice more accessible, Ashmun also said they expect to reach Gen Z audiences more than ever, as Ulta Beauty is well-positioned among younger consumers.

Ashmun noted with the rollout into Ulta Beauty, the primarily direct-to-consumer brand has been able to round out its omnichannel approach. The brand is expected to more than double its third party wholesale business by next year.