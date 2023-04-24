Ōura Secures First Nationwide Retail Partnership

Ōura, the wellness tracking ring, will enter about 850 Best Buy doors. This marks the brand’s first nationwide retail expansion as it had previously been available primarily direct-to-consumer and at select Therabody, Gucci and Softbank stores.

Ōura has gained traction over the past few years as consumers have become more health conscious following the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand, which has raised more than $350 million, is valued at $2.55 billion and has sold over a million rings.

With this retail partnership, consumers will be able to experience the technology in-store, try out different styles and get sized ahead of purchase, all at an Ōura display section — 250 Best Buy stores will have inventory, while others will offer in-store pickup. The brand will also be available on the retailer’s website.

“Brick-and-mortar retail is a natural next step for Ōura and marks a pivotal moment for the business as we continue to expand into the mainstream,” said Ōura chief executive officer Tom Hale. “Introducing more people to the benefits of Ōura’s technology and providing an impactful in-store and online experience with the help of Best Buy is an exciting step forward for us as a company.”

For many first-time Ōura users, figuring out ring sizing online has been a barrier to entry. This partnership aims to address that issue, as 70 percent of the United States population lives within 10 miles of a Best Buy store. According to the Best Buy team, wearable wellness is also a key category that they are eager to bring to consumers.

“There’s been incredible innovation in the wearables space, and we know our customers are excited to utilize technology to enhance their health and wellness,” said Frank Bedo, senior vice president of Best Buy. “Ōura Ring is a natural fit for us as we continue to bring our customers the latest innovations in health technology.”

Ōura, which focuses heavily on sleep monitoring, is also trying to harness the holistic power of wearable wellness through its recent partnerships with the fitness-tracking Apple watch and the birth control app Natural Cycles.

The ring’s Heritage and Horizon styles are now available nationwide at Best Buy.