Playboy Launches First Sex Toy Line

Playboy is continuing to expand its lifestyle offerings with its first sex device and product line called Playboy Pleasure.

Over the past several years Playboy has leveraged its history as a “sex positive” brand to expand into a lifestyle company with denim, sleepwear and lingerie lines and a retail store in Los Angeles, with plans for further product expansion in 2023.

“Today’s Playboy is a lifestyle brand, and at Playboy’s core is the pursuit of freedom and discovery. One of our business priorities is to grow our consumer products division, specifically owned-and-operated and Playboy designed products,” said Ashley Kechter, Plby Group president of global consumer products.

The brand is returning to its roots with a 34-piece sexual wellness line, in which each product is playfully embellished with the brand’s iconic rabbit head logo. Playboy is cheekily launching this line, which includes products such as vibrators and butt plugs, just ahead of the start of the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese Lunar New Year.

“When people see the iconic rabbit head logo, which is featured across the Playboy Pleasure line, they have an emotional connection to our playful, pleasure-filled brand,” Kechter said.

The extensive line took six months to develop and was designed with all genders in mind.

“We wanted to make sure there was something for everyone. The product packaging, designs and colors were selected to invite all adults to play and explore — regardless of race, size, gender identity and sexual orientation,” Kechter explained.

Playboy Pleasure products.

The line’s playful colors and design reflects a consumer shift for the brand, as it aims to connect with younger audiences.

“Playboy’s audience has changed dramatically since we ceased publication of the magazine nearly three years ago, and our primary consumer products customer is under 34. Gen Z and young Millennials gravitate to our brand because we stand for social issues relating to personal freedoms and inclusion,” said Kechter.

To create the line, Playboy partnered with sexual wellness brand Lovers, which is owned by the Plby Group. The line will be available exclusively at Lovers retail stores and on LoversStores.com.

As a public company, the brand declined to share expected first-year sales projections for the Playboy Pleasure line, though revenue grew 9 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, to $63.6 million, according to Playboy’s 2022 third-quarter financial report.