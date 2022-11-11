Pretty Well Beauty Opens First Brick-and-mortar Retail Space

Clean beauty and wellness retailer Pretty Well Beauty, which launched in 2019, is opening its first brick-and-mortar store in New York City this November, just in time for the holidays. The new store will be located in the Oculus, which attracts 1 million weekly visitors.

The 800-square-foot retail concept, which will be open for a year, will house nearly 50 clean beauty and wellness brands, 60 percent of which are BIPOC-created and -founded. They include Holy Curls, Shaz and Kiks, Josh Rosebrook and Anima Mundi, a wellness bestseller. It will also be the exclusive U.S. retail partner partner for Beautology Lab, Shayde Beauty, FLVC Wellness, Ilera Apothecary, Khali Min, Lhamour, Mama’s Creation Foods, Mango People and Skn/Muse. The store is set up to provide convenience the holidays with gift wrapping, curated bundles and shipping services.

Brands sold at Pretty Well Beauty include Palermo, Odièle and MFlorens.

Throughout its run, there will be monthly community events with brand founders to hold demos, discuss products and provide further education. In-store physical displays will offer additional brand and product education.

While this is the brand’s first in-person retail concept, brick-and-mortar was always top of mind for founder and chief executive officer Jazmin Alvarez, who founded Pretty Well Beauty after she noted the dearth of inclusivity and diversity within the clean beauty and wellness space. “This is an Afro-Latina, 100 percent clean-focused concept that hasn’t really been done before. Our concept puts brands that are diverse at the forefront and not as an afterthought,” Alvarez said. To successfully develop the retailer’s first brick-and-mortar concept and establish an omnichannel strategy, Alvarez brought on Roe Palermo, former vice president of merchandising at Saks, and Autumn Colon, former marketing director of Camp.

Founder and chief executive officer Jazmin Alvarez

The brand is conservatively expected to reach $150,000 in sales from the new brick-and-mortar store, according to industry sources. Alvarez expects this expansion to increase conversion rates, boost online sales and possibly account for the majority of the retailer’s revenue over the next year. “This is going to be an opportunity…to gain even more brand exposure, brand recognition in one of the most heavily trafficked shopping places in New York City,” she said.