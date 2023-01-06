Eye Candy: Resolution Reading

When ringing in the new year, one thing is top of mind: resolutions. For many, the new year intention revolves around health and wellness. In fact, in 2022, 23 percent of people in the United States cited “living healthier” as their resolution, 21 percent cited “personal improvement or happiness” and 20 percent cited “losing weight,” according to data from Statista.

While resolutions and intentions can seem a bit daunting, several books have recently been released to help readers get on track and kick-start the new year. From gut-healing cookbooks to a guide on manifestation, these tomes are perfect for starting the new year off strong.

“Manifest” by Roxie Nafousi

After being on the U.K.’s Sunday Times bestseller list for 24 weeks straight, Roxie Nafousi’s “Manifest” was released in the U.S. in October 2022. The self-development coach and motivational speaker’s book is a seven-step guide to understanding manifestation, a self-improvement habit that continues to trend with more than 25 billion views on the hashtag on TikTok. Nafousi’s book includes educational material on manifestation and guided exercises to work on throughout.

Nafousi’s newest book in the self-development and manifestation category, “Manifest: Dive Deeper,” was just released in the U.K. and will come to the U.S. in 2024. The book delves more into the healing journey and explores techniques for establishing the seven manifestation steps into daily life.

“Fitter. Calmer. Stronger.” by Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding may be known for hit songs like “Lights” and “Love Me Like You Do,” but the singer-songwriter’s new book “Fitter. Calmer. Stronger.” showcases her wellness-oriented approach to fitness and nutrition.

The artist wrote about the book in an Instagram post, saying “I’ve overcome a lot of challenges as a woman in the music industry — understanding how my body works and reacts has helped me in so many ways. I want to help others too, which is why I wrote down my thoughts and put them in a book — for anyone else that also isn’t invincible and wants to be fitter, calmer and stronger.”

The book aims to help readers build up a well-rounded lifestyle with mindfulness content, recipes, workouts and advice from experts in the health and wellness space.

“Love Yourself Well” by Lo Bosworth

Lo Bosworth has made a name for herself with her natural women’s health and wellness brand Love Wellness, founded in 2016. The range includes multivitamins, fiber supplements, probiotics, digestive enzymes and more to support women’s overall health and wellness.

In her book, Bosworth takes her brand’s wellness approach to the next level. This comprehensive guide incrementally sets up the fundamentals for gut, brain and vagina health over the course of five weeks, exploring supplement information, wellness content and recipes.

“28 Days to Gut Health” by Clémence Cleave and Giovanna Torrico

For those looking to add a few new meals to their recipe repertoire and protect their gut microbiome in 2023, look no further. According to a 2018 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey, digestive diseases account for 37.2 million physician visits and 7.9 emergency room visits in the year. With this and overall immunity top of mind, the gut health industry continues to rise in prominence. In fact, a report from Fortune Business Insights says the global digestive health market will reach $71.95 billion in 2027. Furthermore, 95 percent of the entire body’s serotonin, the hormone known to prompt happiness, is provided by the gut.

This cookbook provides 28 days of meals to promote gut health, as well as more tips and tricks for a healthy digestive system. The guide includes recipes for three meals a day and weekly shopping lists, as well as recipes for nutritional snacks and drinks. Meals and snacks include things like a spicy fajita buddha bowl with beans, spicy scrambled eggs on rye toast, and of course gut health-boosting kimchi, to name a few.