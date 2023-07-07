Resorts Tap Into Growing Wellness Tourism Market

Luxury hotels are going deeper into wellness and no wonder: Wellness tourism accounts for $436 billion of the $4.4 trillion global wellness economy according to the Global Wellness Institute, and is expected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2025.

Whether it be in-room spa services, fitness programming or sleep-boosting mattresses, hotels globally are providing guests with health-centric experiences through ongoing partnerships, which are also providing additional exposure for emerging wellness concepts.

Where: The Mark Hotel, New York City

Partners: Dr. Barbara Sturm and Clean Market

What: Earlier this year, The Mark Hotel introduced its Wellness Menu, offering guests an array of fitness, beauty and wellness services. To create the menu, The Mark partnered with Dr. Barbara Sturm and Clean Market to offer visitors services for combatting jet lag and getting red carpet ready. Guests can enjoy anything from a Sturm skin care treatment, including the SturmGlow to Go, a 30-minute version of the aesthetician’s signature facial, to Clean Market’s health-boosting IV drips in-room, including NutriCleanse, its signature drip that includes glutathione, vitamin B12 and vitamin C to destress and provide energy. Prices for the in-room treatments start at $100.

Where: Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami

Partner: Bryte

What: With 45 percent of consumers identifying better sleep as a “very high priority” according to McKinsey & Co., hotels are looking to offer guests a restful environment. The Carillon Miami Wellness Resort recently partnered with Bryte, which offers mattresses that use sensory technology to adjust to the sleeper’s weight, temperature, movement and more. The hotel offers Bryte mattresses in several of its suites and will roll them out across the property by the fall. Along with this in-room sleep-boosting mattress, Carillon offers several rest-centric treatments on property, including The Somadome, $99 for 20 minutes, a meditation pod that uses color, sound and energy therapy, and VibroAcoustic, ElectroMagnetic & Infrared Therapy, $99 for 25 minutes, which detoxes the body and recharges cells. Depending on the time of stay, single rooms start at $307.

Where: Sensei Lānaʻi, a Four Seasons Resort, Lānaʻi City, Hawaii, and Sensei Porcupine Creek, Rancho Mirage California

Partner: Whoop

What: While Sensei offers guests personalized wellness retreats, the group was looking to expand customization even further with its new Rest & Recovery program, focused on better sleep and stress management. During the five-day program, available at both Sensei properties, guests work with practitioners to assess their mental and physical states and build techniques to promote better rest. The program includes three one-on-one sessions, including Sensory Eating to build mindful habits around meal times, Sleep to strategize how to get better rest based on each person’s specific metrics and My Recovery to test stress responses and determine best practices for recovery. By partnering with Whoop, a wearable wellness device that tracks health data including sleep quality and blood oxygen levels, Sensei’s guides and practitioners are able to monitor each guest’s key biomarkers and adjust their programming as needed. For a single, the program begins at $1,785 at Sensei Lānaʻi and $1,720 at Sensei Porcupine Creek.

Where: The Standard East Village

Partners: Face Gym

What: This summer, The Standard East Village in New York City is partnering with its neighbor FaceGym to offer guests a pamper-filled stay with its Ready, Set Glow package. Through October, when guests book the package, with rooms starting at $394 a night, they will receive a Signature Sculpt Workout, which uses electrical muscle stimulation to sculpt the face, and a complimentary face and shoulder massage booster, at the FaceGym NoHo location. This package is also available at The Standard hotel in London.

Where: Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Partner: Alo Moves

What: The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills has partnered with Alo Moves by Alo Yoga to offer in-room fitness classes and wellness programs. Alo Yoga’s Warrior Mats are also available to guests. While the hotel has a fitness center and rooftop wellness cabanas, offering in-room fitness services was strategic to ensure guests had access to amenities whenever and wherever. Guests are able to take Alo Moves classes virtually, including barre, yoga, pilates and sound bath sessions, in their room at no additional cost, though a membership typically costs $12.99 a month or $129 a year.