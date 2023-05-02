EXCLUSIVE: Ritual Launches First Skin Care Supplement, HyaCera

Ritual is entering the beauty category with its first skin care-focused supplement, called HyaCera, $54.

The new product comes as the supplement market continues to grow, alongside interest in beauty ingestibles. According to Mintel, the U.S. supplement market is expected to grow to about $45 billion by 2027, driven by consumer interest in benefit-focused products — including probiotics or skin health options.

Ritual’s in-house insights team has seen this demand from consumers, as it recently launched its Synbiotic+, $54, and is now entering the skin care category, according to the brand.

“Besides gut health, it’s [skin supplement] — the top thing that our customers want Ritual to make,” said founder and chief executive officer Katerina Schneider.

To begin formulating a skin care supplement, Schneider explained the Ritual team began researching clinically tested ingredients before landing on Hyabest, a lower molecular weight hyaluronic acid, and Ceratiq, a phytoceramide and lipid rich oil. Ritual uses the clinically studied dosage of both ingredients in the HyaCera formula. As with all of its products, the brand used traceable ingredients, which can be tracked on Ritual’s website.

“We looked at the research, the data and clinical studies around these two ingredients and we felt really convinced that we could create a product targeting a need state that was really important for our customer, which was around hydration and fine lines and wrinkles,” Schneider told WWD.

Research also shows that products and services that treat signs of aging continue to rise. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, filler procedures have continued to increase and patients are starting treatments at a younger age. Schneider explained HyaCera is a direct response to consumer demand for preventative products.

Ritual’s HyaCera employs a nested capsule to ensure ingredient integrity and efficacy. Toby Pederson Inc.

Looking forward, Ritual is doubling down on its essentials, like the multivitamins, and its enhancers, like HyaCera. Schneider noted the brand has more products coming with specific use cases and benefits.

While the brand declined to share estimated sales projections, it did share that it had amassed $100 million in net sales in 2021, and its recent Synbiotic+ launch generated several million dollars in revenue within a couple of months. The brand expects HyaCera to perform similarly.

HyaCera is now available on Ritual’s website and will soon be available on Amazon.