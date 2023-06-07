EXCLUSIVE: Sakara Life Collaborates With Kora Organics and Miranda Kerr on Limited-edition Meal Plan

Sakara Life and Kora Organics are doubling down on the power of plants with a limited-edition meal plan collaboration spotlighting the benefits of turmeric.

During the week of June 19 the nutrition and lifestyle company will offer customers a custom, skin-boosting Sakara Life meal plan curated by Miranda Kerr, model and founder of Kora Organics. As the meals are targeted toward skin health, consumers will also receive samples of the Kora Organics turmeric line, to provide topical and ingestible benefits.

This collaboration reflects the two brands’ synergy, as they both focus on the benefits of plants for overall health.

“Sakara [Life] and Kora Organics share an ethos and belief in the beauty and power of plants,” explained Sakara Life cofounder and co-chief executive officer Danielle DuBoise.

“Skin health has everything to do with gut health — making food one of the most important factors when it comes to skin health and vitality,” said Sakara Life cofounder and co-CEO Whitney Tingle. “With a focus on plant-forward ingredients for inner and outer beauty, it made so much sense to partner with Miranda and Kora Organics.”

While Kerr’s brand is focused on topicals, her background as a certified health coach further informed this collaboration.

“Danielle [DuBoise], Whitney [Tingle] and I all studied at the Integrative Institute of Nutrition, where I became a certified health coach over a decade ago,” she said. “They of course used their expertise in integrative wellness to serve others with functional nutrition — and I took the path of focusing on the connection between certified organic plants and our skin, body and mind.”

Similar to Kora Organics’ products, many of Sakara Life’s meals, including the radiant raita salad and the lemon poppy seed parfait featured in this program, employ turmeric, a skin-boosting and anti-inflammatory plant.

“One of the many superfoods we share in common between our meals and Kora Organics’ products is the anti-inflammatory golden child, turmeric. The main active compound in turmeric, curcumin, helps soothe inflammation and boost radiance, both when consumed or applied topically,” said DuBoise. “You can really see the results when you use turmeric to relieve the appearance of redness and to calm discomforted skin. It contains potent antioxidants to protect against environmental stressors while helping to delay the signs of aging. Turmeric is also well known for its ability to brighten and even skin tone while reducing the appearance of pigmentation — helping improve skin texture and boosting a natural, warm glow.”