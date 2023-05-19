Selena Gomez’s Wondermind to Host Pop-up in Brooklyn

Wondermind is putting mental health on the front page.

To celebrate mental health awareness month, the digital mental fitness platform cofounded by Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey will host a newsstand style pop-up in Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Held on May 20 and 21, the event will include an array of experiences and activations, including sound baths and meditations led by Sage+Sound instructors, as well as panels and workshops with clinical psychologists. Dr. Corey Yeager, life coach for the Detroit Pistons, will lead a conversation titled “Let’s Talk: How Are You Doing, Really?” Dr. Jessica Stern, a clinical psychologist at NYU Langone, will host an interactive session of Wondermind’s podcast “Baggage Drop.”

“When we curated the itinerary, we were focused on creating a sense of community while democratizing the stigma surrounding mental health. We wanted to offer an experience where people can learn a handful of tips and practices to incorporate into their own mental fitness routine, but also have a judgment-free zone to enjoy themselves and socialize,” said Michelle Wainwright, director, marketing and brand at Wondermind.

Staying on the news-inspired theme, printed Wondermind newspapers will be available on site so visitors have mental health tools to take home.

“The 12-page spread newspaper includes resources and expert insights on how to deal with sadness, responses for when you’re not actually OK, quitting your job for mental health, getting psyched about life again, but also drawing exercises and much more,” said Wainwright.