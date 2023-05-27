A New Era in Hair Removal

With summer on the horizon, hair removal is top of mind for many.

And as people shy away from expensive hair removal tactics due to rising inflation, they are turning to at-home treatments, research from Mintel and McKinsey & Co shows. Dermaplaning and sugaring, for example, are gaining traction on social media.

Modern hair removal has also turned into a creative outlet — young people are taking the opportunity to showcase their individuality through tailoring their body hair, intentionally removing certain areas but not others, according to Mintel.

The #HairRemoval hashtag on TikTok alone has garnered more than 8 billion views. And data from Afterpay shows that consumers are more interested in at-home options with shaving and waxing growing nearly 450 percent and 250 percent year-over-year, respectively.

With this in mind and summer quickly approaching, brands like Schick and Athena Club are bringing new products to market, everything from wax rollers to hair removal creams.

Here, seven new options for convenient, at-home hair removal.

Hydro Silk Easy Control Sugar Wax Roller, $10

Rather than rolling sugar wax and applying with your fingertips, this new tool from Schick does the work for you. Simply microwave the tool, roll on and wax away with one of the reusable strips. The sugar wax is formulated with calendula, which is meant to soothe skin and prevent irritation.

Nair Prep and Smooth Face Hair Remover, $10

Nair has been used for decades, but the brand is enjoying a resurgence with more than 900 million views on its hashtag on TikTok. When it comes to hair removal creams, the harsh smell can be a deterrent, but this new facial option comes in soothing scents like coconut.

Athena Club On the Spot Wax Strip Kit, $10 each

Rather than applying wax and strips, these face and body options from Athena Club do it all in one: just apply, rip away and finish it off with the post-wax wipes and skin-calming serum.

Flamingo Body Hair Removal Cream, $9

Dermatologist tested, this suede- and iris-scented cream gently removes body hair in under 10 minutes. Flamingo also offers another formula specifically for facial hair.

Philips Bikini Trimmer Series 2000, $40

With epilators, razors and trimmers, Philips is no stranger to hair removal, but this new compact set is designed to travel. It comes with six detachable heads so that it can be used for body and facial hair on-the-go.

Leaf Shave Dermaplaner, $39

Dermaplaning has taken hold on Tiktok, with 3.6 billion views on the hashtag. Content creators recommend using the tool to remove facial hair, peach fuzz and dead skin to allow skin care products to sink in and create a smoother base for makeup. Apply an oil before for an even shave.

Conair Girlbomb Rechargeable Epilator, $60

Epilators are trending, as data from Afterpay shows they have grown more than 70 percent year-over-year. This cordless, rechargeable option from Conair employs 40 tiny tweezers to remove body hair from the root, allowing for smoother skin and slower regrowth. It also comes with an adjustable ice rolling attachment (seen above) to soothe the skin during treatments.