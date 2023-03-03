Launch Pad: New York City’s Newest Places to Pamper

Since the new year, a crop of luxury spas and wellness destinations have popped up across Manhattan. From expert aestheticians to luxury skin care brands, each new spa brings its own level of expertise, offering body treatments, massages, facials and more. Here, inside the newest entrants on the treatment scene.

Joanna Czech Flagship

Address: 34 Howard Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10013

About: In February, Joanna Czech’s new flagship in SoHo was christened with an opening party hosted by Amber Valletta and Jenna Lyons, both longtime fans of Czech’s signature facials. The space was designed by Studio Oro to “create a warm, intimate setting,” according to Czech. The flagship includes three treatment rooms, one of which has a custom Hästens treatment bed, which provides comfort and alignment, while also regulating the user’s body temperature. The service menu includes some of Czech’s signature treatments from her 35 years as an aesthetician, as well as an array of new offerings, including the Kobido Japanese facial massage, which employs hands-on massage techniques to lift and contour the face for a youthful appearance.

Services: Customized facials, Kobido Japanese facial massage, LED bed sessions, etc.

Pricing: $50-$1,250

Spa Diane Barrière at Hotel Barrière Fouquet’s New York

Address: 28 Desbrosses Street, New York, NY 10013

About: To bring a bit of Parisian luxury to New York City, the Spa Diane Barrière at Hotel Barrière Fouquet’s New York partnered with several beloved French beauty and wellness brands, including Biologique Recherche, Manicurist, Les Huilettes and Le Rouge Français. While services run the gamut from massages to jet-lag treatments to custom facials, the true spa environment, inspired by palatial wellness retreats, is the real draw here, complete with a sauna, steam room and hydrotherapy pool.

Services: Spa Diane Barrière signature body massage, red-carpet-ready facial, fraîche body treatment, jet-lag remedy, etc.

Pricing: $265-$640

Augustinus Bader Skin Lab at The Webster

Address: 29 Greene Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10013

About: In February, luxury skin and hair care brand Augustinus Bader opened its first stand-alone Skin Lab in the United States at The Webster retailer in SoHo. At the Skin Lab, guests start with a a one-on-one skin consultation, then have a bespoke facial that employs what Bader calls “The Method,” which uses the brand’s products and fascia massage to drain toxins and reduce lines and puffiness.

Services: Personalized skin analysis, The Method signature facial, custom treatments, etc.

Pricing: $100-$650

Sisley Paris Spa at The Dominick

Address: 246 Spring Street, New York, NY 10013

About: On March 8, the Sisley Paris Spa will open at The Dominick Hotel in SoHo, with a range of signature treatments including facials, massages and body treatments. The Parisian-inspired destination also includes a sauna, steam room and salt chamber for guests to relax in before and after services. All treatments will combine Sisley’s unique phyto complexes, plant-based ingredients that rejuvenate the skin and promote cell turnover. In the fall, spa guests will also be able to receive a complimentary makeup retouch from a Sisley makeup artist following treatments.

Services: Phyto-aromatic facial, Sisleyouth energizing facial, absolute slimming body ritual, Sisleÿa relaxing body ritual, a Moroccan hamman treatment, etc.

Pricing: $215-$800

Tracie Martyn Beauty and Wellness

Address: 156 Fifth Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10010

About: A red carpet mainstay is moving into new digs. Tracie Martyn, the spa known for its celebrity-favorite Red Carpet Facial, which uses crystal-free diamond microdermabrasion, microcurrent and LED, and a host of body treatments, has moved further up Fifth Avenue. The main facial treatments, which include that facial as well as the Resculpting Facial, Purple Ray Facial and Absolute Purity Diamond Facial, utilize the brand’s nontoxic skin care products, as well as proprietary gentle microcurrent machine Resculptor, a fave of superstars like Rihanna and Oprah.

Services: Red carpet facial, resculpting facial, resculpting body treatment, ruby red light bed, etc.

Pricing: $125-$450