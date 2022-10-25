SOS, Rael Team Up to Make Period Care More Accessible

Feminine personal care brands SOS and Rael have partnered to give away 200,000 free tampons and pads throughout the next year. The duo is aiming to make period care more accessible, an initiative other brands and retailers, such as CVS, have recently committed to.

SOS, which launched in 2020, is a Boston, Massachusetts-based brand that develops and installs cardless, contactless vending machines in major cities throughout the U.S. to provide an array of on-the-go wellness essentials including Jems Condoms, Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes and Megababe Thigh Rescue, to name a few.

Rael, an ongoing partner, is a feminine wellness brand that spans categories including body care, skin care and period care. Its period care offerings include pads, liners, tampons, period underwear and heating patches. Through this partnership, the two female-founded brands will donate 200,000 natural tampons and pads throughout the next year. Rael made a six-figure investment, SOS’s largest direct brand investment to-date, in order to to establish this partnership.

“We believe that all people deserve access to period care products wherever, whenever, and our partnership with Rael helps us bring that mission to fruition as we make their organic, effective pads and tampons available for free in all of our machines,” said cofounder and co-chief executive officer of SOS Susanna Twarog in a statement.

The feminine care products will be free at all of SOS’s more than 100 vending machine locations, based in highly trafficked places such as Fenway Park in Boston and Rockefeller Center in New York City.