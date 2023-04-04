EXCLUSIVE: Chocolate Supplement Brand Sourse Enters Sephora

Something sweet is coming to Sephora.

The beauty retailer is expanding its ingestible wellness offerings with Sourse, a chocolate supplement brand.

While the brand has a range of stock keeping units meant to have varying benefits like mood boost or energy support — both available at Whole Foods — the Sephora launch will focus on its beauty options. Specifically, Sourse’s phytoceramide-infused Skin Glow Bites, $15, and the new Sephora exclusive, biotin-infused Hair Grow Bites, $15.

Sourse launches Hair Grow Bites, $15, exclusively with Sephora.

While Sourse is a multibenefit supplement brand, founder and chief executive officer Jenne Moore said consumer demand led to it inadvertently becoming a beauty brand, making Sephora an ideal retail partner.

“We turned into a beauty brand because our number-one bestselling stock keeping unit has been the Skin Glow Bites,” Moore said. “For Sephora, when we were thinking about retail we were thinking, ‘Where can we educate consumers really well?’ They [Sephora’s team] have done this with so many skin care brands and they have this amazing network of thousands of beauty advisers that are there in store who can really tell people more about the products. We felt like education was so important for us as a newer format.”

With the Sephora launch and its presence in luxury spas, like Joanna Vargas Skin Care, the brand has doubled down on its beauty-focused approach.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sourse and continue bringing our clients innovative, effective products that support their holistic beauty and wellness needs,” said Cindy Deily, vice president of skin care merchandising at Sephora.

While Sephora sells a range of ingestible formats — think Moon Juice’s powders or Hum’s gummies — Sourse will be the first chocolate-based brand to enter the retailer.

“Gummy vitamins have been on the market for a long time, but we’ve really done our research and proven our format, the efficacy of the chocolate,” Moore told WWD. “As a natural prebiotic, [chocolate] helps your body to absorb nutrients effectively.”

The vitamin pouches, which hold 15 servings each, will be featured in Sephora’s Minis and More section right next to the store’s checkout counters.

Actress Sarah Hyland, known for playing the role of Haley Dunphy on “Modern Family,” will continue her role at Sourse as cofounder and creative director. As the brand rolls out at Sephora, Hyland will be featured across promotional materials, specifically exclusive content for the new hair supplement.

While the brand did not share specific sales projections for the Sephora launch, it did recently close a $4 million seed round, which will go toward building out the team and developing future products. Moore said the brand is looking into new formats, while remaining in the “snackable wellness” category.

Sourse launches on Sephora’s website Tuesday and will be available in 61 of the retailer’s top doors starting April 14, with further expansion this summer.