Canyon Ranch, Stacy London and State of Menopause to Host Retreat 

As wellness tourism continues to rise, Canyon Ranch is betting on menopause.

The health resort company is partnering with former “What Not to Wear” host Stacy London and her education platform State of Menopause on a six-day retreat in Tucson, Arizona.

Guests will attend sessions on topics spanning nutrition, fitness, mental health, hormonal health, aging and pelvic floor health with experts including founder of women’s health clinic HerMD Dr. Somi Javaid. They’ll also receive on-site medical testing such as bone health scans and glucose monitoring.

London will host style sessions alongside emerging designers, while in-room amenities have been curated by London and Canyon Ranch to include cooling pillows, The Perry Menopause Journal and calming tinctures from Wile.

For London, who recently discontinued her State of Menopause product line, focusing on menopause education is key as the category has become more saturated.

“There is so much need for information about menopause, but it’s confusing and exhausting now that the conversation is out there,” London said. “We are cutting through all that to curate and get you the most straightforward current information possible.”

While this retreat will be held Sept. 19-23, London hopes to plan additional sessions in the future.

“I’m hopeful this will become a blueprint for the kind of retreats we can do on smaller or larger scales,” she said.