EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Shepherd Joins Beekeeper’s Naturals as First Celebrity Partner

Stephanie Shepherd, former chief operating officer of Kardashian West Brands and cofounder of online climate education platform Future Earth, has partnered with clean wellness brand Beekeeper’s Naturals as its first celebrity partner. Through the collaboration, the brand, which uses sustainable beekeeping, is launching energy lozenges, $12.99, infused with matcha and propolis, a resin-like compound made by bees.

Beekeeper’s Naturals, which has sold more than 300,000 units of lozenges since the launch last year, provides natural medicinal remedies primarily developed from honey and propolis, its hero ingredient. Shepherd’s commitment to wellness, her role as an advocate for the environment and her friendship with Beekeeper’s Naturals founder Carly Stein Kremer led to this collaboration.

“I have been friends with Carly Stein Kremer, founder of Beekeeper’s Naturals, for many years now and am always so impressed with her commitment to wellness and conservation of the bee population. In my career, I’ve prioritized working and highlighting brands who share a more holistic approach to business, like Carly. Our values align and it’s been really fun to collaborate with a friend,” said Shepherd.

“Steph’s personal passion of protecting the environment mirrors that of mine and Beekeeper’s Naturals’ mission. Reinforcing both our brands’ values through a limited-edition formula of a Beekeeper’s top-selling product, was the perfect pairing,” said Stein Kremer in a statement.

Stephanie Shepherd x Beekeeper’s Naturals Energy Lozenges.

Matcha was a key ingredient when developing this formula, as it’s Shepherd’s go-to for sustainable energy. “I have to say I’m borderline obsessed with matcha, so that’s one of the many reasons I was so excited about this collaboration with Beekeeper’s Natural. I love that matcha gives me the caffeine boost I’m looking for without any caffeine jitters,” Shepherd explained.

As a part of the partnership, the brand is also launching limited-edition merchandise including an aluminum tin to store lozenges, a reusable tumbler and a Beekeeper’s Naturals x Future Earth T-shirt reading “More Bees Less Assh–es.” To reduce waste, the limited edition apparel item will be sustainably made from pre-loved shirts.

The lozenges and additional merchandise will be available on the brand’s website Tuesday.