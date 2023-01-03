EXCLUSIVE: Sweetgreen Unveils Partnership With Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

Fast-casual healthy eatery Sweetgreen has partnered with fitness and lifestyle influencer Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, notably known for her platform Melissa Wood Health, to launch the brand’s Green January campaign.

For Green January, Sweetgreen customers will be able to receive special rewards for ordering from the menu on the company’s app or website. Last summer, the brand began piloting digital rewards and challenges to prompt customer engagement, healthy habits and expand the business. The Green January initiative is all about promoting small, healthy habits in the new year. To represent this idea, Sweetgreen tapped Wood-Tepperberg, who recently relaunched her platform, as the face.

“Sweetgreen connects its customers to real, wholesome food every day,” Wood-Tepperberg said in a statement. “I’m a firm believer that no matter where you are, and no matter how much time you have, it’s important to find a moment each day to do something that helps your overall well-being — food choice included.”

Through the partnership, Wood-Tepperberg and the Sweetgreen team collaborated on a special, limited-edition bowl for the digital menu: the Melissa Wood Health Bowl, which includes a base of arugula and kale, topped with chickpeas, carrots, cabbage, onions, broccoli, warm portobello mix, avocado, chili flakes, a drizzle of pesto dressing and a lemon squeeze.

Between Tuesday and Jan. 18, customers who order the Melissa Wood Health Bowl or Sweetgreen core menu items three times will receive $7 off their next digital order. Those who join Green January will have the chance to be one of five winners to receive an annual subscription to Melissa Wood Health. New members who sign up for Melissa Wood Health will also receive their first month free using the code “Sweetgreen.”

“The new year is all about setting attainable goals,” said Sweetgreen’s chief brand officer Nathaniel Ru in a statement. “We’re excited to be working with Melissa to show that making healthy food choices doesn’t have to mean compromising on delicious, craveable ingredients.”