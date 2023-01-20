Auberge Resorts Collection Brings The Well to Mexico

The Well is opening an outpost in Mexico.

Auberge Resorts Collection has continued its partnership with The Well to bring the holistic wellness destination to its Chileno Bay resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. This marks The Well’s first West Coast outpost and its second location outside of the U.S., as it previously launched at Auberge’s Hacienda AltaGracia resort in Costa Rica. The Well, which has grown 158 percent year-over-year, also has locations in New York City and in Connecticut at the Mayflower Inn, another Auberge property, and has nine new locations in the pipeline.

This announcement follows strong growth for the Auberge brand. Starting with six properties in 2014 to 18 in 2019, the collection now has 24 resorts. Roger Ponce, regional vice president and general manager, Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, cites the opportunity for “self renewal” as a key driving factor for the brand’s success, which is only expanded by its ongoing partnership with The Well to introduce innovative wellness offerings like a therapy pool, a nap garden and celestial bathing.

The Well products. Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

Since the Chileno Bay destination already has a successful spa, second only to Auberge’s Esperanza location in terms of top line services and profitability according to Ponce, bringing on The Well was a strategic decision to attract visitors.

“Cabo is a very competitive market, so I asked, ‘How can I differentiate myself from the rest of the luxury players, understanding that there are more players coming to Cabo,’” Ponce said. “The Well has a proven track record with a customer that I have access to, but don’t necessarily attract because it’s nearly a six hour flight. That’s the East Coast customer.”

Ponce explained in order to attract customers to come more often and stay longer, they have implemented an array of signature programs, immersive experiences, personalized health coaching and East-meets-West treatments inspired by Baja from The Well. Most notably, the Chileno Bay outpost will be home to The Well’s new four-day Reset program developed by chief medical officer Dr. Frank Lipman. The program begins with a personal assessment with a health coach in order to develop a custom itinerary of treatments, movement practices and nutrition to meet the guest’s wellness goals during their journey.

“Our core mission has always been to empower people to take greater agency over their health and help make wellness part of their every day,” said Sarrah Hallock, cofounder and chief operating officer of The Well. “From the thoughtful design to cutting-edge treatments and East-meets-West services to unique programming with leading practitioners in the industry, we’ve put a lot of thought and care into every detail to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to help guests feel their best.”