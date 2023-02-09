The Well Will Open Its First Residential Location in Miami in December 2024

Wellness destination The Well on Thursday said that it will open its first residential outpost in Bay Harbor Islands, Miami, in December 2024 in collaboration with Terra, a Miami-based real estate development company. The announcement follows the recent opening of The Well’s fourth location and second collaboration with Auberge at its Chileno Bay resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The Well, which has outposts in Flatiron, New York City; Washington, Connecticut; Los Cabos, Mexico, and Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica, has nine new locations in the pipeline including this multiuse concept. This follows a 158 percent year-over-year growth for the brand.

The Well Bay Harbor Islands, which the brand is referring to as “the first fully integrated wellness residences,” will also have office spaces, which include greenhouse-style work pods, and a holistic wellness center. The 250,000-square-foot, six story location will include 54 residences, a 13,000-square-foot wellness and fitness facility, a restaurant and two roof decks with a pool and lounge space. These additional spaces can be enjoyed by residences and members of The Well (local Miami residents will be eligible to become members).

The Well Bay Harbor Islands rendering.

Each waterfront condominium will range between 924 and 3,291 square feet and will be outfitted with UV light protectant windows, a Zip HydroTap Arc water dispenser, a built-in Vitamix blender, an ergonomic dishwasher, an herb garden, zen meditation nooks with yoga mats, meditation zafus, a whirlpool tub, a Dornbracht lymph spa waterfall shower (which includes a heated stone bench and spine and bench jets) and a full-body red light therapy vanity. Ranging from one to four bedrooms, residences will start at $1.3 million.

The Well Bay Harbor Islands rendering.

The wellness and fitness center will include a robe bar, a bath house, a Halotherapy steam room, an infrared and sauna dome and treatment rooms for services like massages and facials, among other unique self care offerings. Events, meals and other services will also be offered to residents periodically.

This addition to The Well’s portfolio aims to offer consumers with a fully immersive wellness experience.

“With the attention to our health being greater than ever, we wanted to create a one-stop shop for wellness where people can fully immerse themselves in wellness,” said Kane Sarhan, cofounder and chief creative officer of The Well, in a statement.

This real estate development is also a response to consumer demand for luxury residences in south Florida.

“The Well Bay Harbor Islands will meet growing demand for luxury living and boutique commercial space as more residents and companies gravitate to South Florida, while reviving Bay Harbor Islands’ popular Kane Concourse main street. Terra has a long track-record of enhancing communities across south Florida, and we’re delighted to do the same for the village of Bay Harbor Islands,” said David Martin, chief executive officer of Terra, in a statement.

Construction on the new location will begin this year.