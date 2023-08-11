Skip to main content
Low-impact Fitness Classes Are on the Rise

Data from Mindbody shows that consumers are opting for more recovery-based workouts, as they continue to focus on longevity and functional movement.

The future of fitness is all about functional movement. 

As in-studio fitness class bookings reach pre-pandemic levels, according to data from wellness booking platform Mindbody, a new crop of trends is arising. Following the pandemic, fitness became less about weight loss and aesthetics, and more about supporting mental well-being. Now, the category has taken on a new role, as the focus on longevity continues to increase. 

“Consumers are more interested in moving better for longer,” said Lauren McAlister, a Mindbody and ClassPass Wellness Council member. “We’ve been seeing a noticeable rise in low-impact workouts, like Pilates, yoga. More holistically, we’re seeing an increased interest in fitness and working out for longevity.” 

With this, functional fitness — or workouts that support everyday movement — have risen in popularity, including strength training and Pilates. 

“Longevity is really the key and so as a result, people are looking to those low-intensity and low-impact training and a little bit less of that high-intensity training,” McAlister said. 

Although some high-intensity cardio workouts, like cycling, are still popular, the company has seen consumers opt for additional recovery classes. “They’re looking for a more balanced program, so incorporating both types of modalities…They’re looking to complement those high-intensity workouts with those low-intensity [workouts] and then making sure that they’re recovering well,” McAlister said. 

Here, the top 10 fitness modalities booked on Mindbody between July 2022 and July 2023. 

  1. Personal Training
  2. Yoga
  3. Pilates
  4. Bootcamp
  5. Recreational Sports/Training
  6. Dance
  7. Mixed Martial Arts
  8. Barre
  9. CrossFit
  10. Cycling

