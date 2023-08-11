Low-impact Fitness Classes Are on the Rise

The future of fitness is all about functional movement.

As in-studio fitness class bookings reach pre-pandemic levels, according to data from wellness booking platform Mindbody, a new crop of trends is arising. Following the pandemic, fitness became less about weight loss and aesthetics, and more about supporting mental well-being. Now, the category has taken on a new role, as the focus on longevity continues to increase.

“Consumers are more interested in moving better for longer,” said Lauren McAlister, a Mindbody and ClassPass Wellness Council member. “We’ve been seeing a noticeable rise in low-impact workouts, like Pilates, yoga. More holistically, we’re seeing an increased interest in fitness and working out for longevity.”

With this, functional fitness — or workouts that support everyday movement — have risen in popularity, including strength training and Pilates.

“Longevity is really the key and so as a result, people are looking to those low-intensity and low-impact training and a little bit less of that high-intensity training,” McAlister said.

Although some high-intensity cardio workouts, like cycling, are still popular, the company has seen consumers opt for additional recovery classes. “They’re looking for a more balanced program, so incorporating both types of modalities…They’re looking to complement those high-intensity workouts with those low-intensity [workouts] and then making sure that they’re recovering well,” McAlister said.

Here, the top 10 fitness modalities booked on Mindbody between July 2022 and July 2023.