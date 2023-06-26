Waxon, Sous La Face Prep Launch of Co-branded Beauty Destinations

TORONTO — Female entrepreneurs Lexi Miles Corrin and Amanda Jeppesen are no strangers to building beauty brands that empower women.

Indeed, ever since its launch in Toronto in 2012, Corrin’s brainchild Waxon Laser + Waxbar has carved a niche by offering a chic, urban hair removal bar that was convenient, affordable, delivered results that were painless and provided busy women easy access to its certified technicians via online and phone bookings plus walk-in appointments. Waxon has 16 locations across Canada, with three additional sites to open later in 2023.

“I’ve followed Lexi’s work. It was an inspiration,” said Jeppesen, founder and chief executive officer of Sous La Face, the facial studio frequented by celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Diplo, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Tinx, Future and more.

Born out of the idea of harnessing skin functionality and its natural ability to reverse aging, Jeppesen spent two years doing research in seven countries before launching her beauty service during the pandemic, testing hundreds of treatments. Thanks to those efforts, Sous La Face is now known for its Radical Radiance Regime (nicknamed The RRR), a facial treatment done in a patented series of steps that naturally and non-invasively aims to stimulate the facial muscles to release tension, boost collagen production and increase skin elasticity, facial blood flow and lymphatic drainage.

“This innovation is ideal for those who don’t want to resort to hyaluronic acid injections or botox,” said, Jeppesen, whose company has a strong business in Los Angeles.

Now armed with services and a client base that are complementary, Waxon and Sous La Face have joined forces, creating a co-branded beauty experience that Corrin and Jeppesen claim is like no other in North America.

Beginning with the launch of their first joint location in Toronto’s Liberty Village on Sept. 7, followed by a second in Lansdowne in Ottawa around Sept. 22, consumers will be now able to access both beauty service brands under one roof.

“What really appeals to people is the convenience offered with this one-stop shop,” said Corrin, Waxon’s founder and CEO. “Time is money, and with this new format women can get everything done that they need. That’s what every woman wants to hear.”

With signage that will bear both brand names, these new interiors feature an open concept layout reminiscent of a chic ’70s beauty parlor. Customers can expect to see a dedicated area for Sous La Face services in each location, in addition to the laser and waxing options offered at Waxon. Individual rooms will also be available for those who prefer a private experience.

Clients can also book services from both brands and shop their respective products in the central lobby entrance. Services can also be booked on the Waxon app or website.

“This space was easy to design because the brands align so easily,” Jeppesen said. “Women know us. They know what we deliver. The trust factor is the added bonus.”

Now looking at future roll-outs in L.A., Miami, New York and Texas, “I think what’s inspiring about this in a bigger sense,” said Corrin, “is that beyond the innovative technology at work here and the consumer empowerment we hope to inspire this really is about the power of women supporting women. It showcases the mastery of these two brands. And it lets us both win.”