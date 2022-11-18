Wellness Picks to Gift This Holiday Season

From limited-edition holiday products to bestselling product kits, wellness brands are making the holidays easy this year. Here, some of the best wellness gifts and stocking stuffers to give this season.

$950 at Gucci.com

The Gucci x Oura has been rereleased just in time for the holidays. The sleek ring, which features Gucci’s signature interlocking double Gs, boasts all of the benefits of the Oura Gen 3 ring, including sleep, movement and readiness tracking. By purchasing the Gucci x Oura ring, users will receive a lifetime Oura subscription.

$30 for 12 patches at TheGoodPatch.com

This season, The Good Patch has combined some of their bestselling wearable wellness patches into a convenient kit. This Holiday Cheer Set includes the B12 Awake, Rescue and Dream patches to set anyone up for success this holiday season.

$44.97 at MoonOralCare.com

Give the gift of brighter teeth with this kit from Moon, which includes the brand’s hero item, the Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen, as well as the Cosmic Gel Toothpaste and Dissolving Whitening Strips.

$45 at DrinkMaie.com

Ahead of the holidays, new single-serve wine brand Maie, founded by Jaclyn Johnson and Neha Kumar, partnered with wellness destination Chillhouse on a festive kit featuring Chillhouse’s Illuminating Face Oil and Maie’s three signature wines: Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir and Rosé.

$154 at ShopBala.com

Bala has fitness lovers covered with this set that includes all of the brand’s pilates essentials, including the signature bangles, a ball and workout bands, plus a mini tote to carry it all.

$82 at TataHarperSkincare.com or at NetteNYC.com

Just in time for the holidays, Nette partnered with Tata Harper to create a candle inspired by the Japanese art of forest bathing. The candle was developed to smell “like a patch of forest on Harper’s farm, where she goes when she needs to instill a sense of peace,” according to the brand.

$90 at TheNueCo.com

This set from The Nue Co features three of the brand’s solution-based functional fragrances. The original Functional Fragrance and the Forest Lungs scent are both said to reduce stress, while the Mind Energy was formulated to promote focus.

$150 at PerelelHealth.com

Vitamin brand Perelel’s Clean Beauty Starter Kit is ideal for the wellness and clean beauty aficionado looking to experience new products and brands. It includes an array of vitamin options, plus fan favorite products from clean beauty and wellness brands like Tower28, Youth to the People, Klur and Corpus.

$13.99 at TheHoneyPot.co

Bath bombs are a classic stocking stuffer, and these ones from The Honey Pot Company are pH balancing and won’t cause any irritation. The plant-based bombs come in an all-natural, calming lavender scent and in a fragrance-free option.