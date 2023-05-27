5 Wellness Retreats and Resorts to Book This Summer

Soul-searching this summer?

For travelers seeking post-pandemic well-being, there are a swath of offerings — complete with immersive wellness programming and experiences.

Think beyond green juice to hiking the Rockies, acupuncture and movement classes.

These days, people “want immersive wellness experiences when they’re on vacation, but they also want to have a glass of wine and have fun,” says Sarah Hallock, cofounder of The Well.

Here, five resorts to do just that.

The Ranch

The Ranch is known for its immersive, multiday programs for visitors to focus on their mental and physical health, but this fall, the business will debut a new offering at the Ritz Carlton in Vail, Colo.

The partnership brings The Ranch’s signature fitness and nutrition program to the hotel for a limited time. “We wanted to take people to a different region of the country,” says Alex Glasscock, founder and chief executive officer of The Ranch, who said the brand aims to bring its “structured wellness program to a new area.”

Guests will be able to book five or six nights at the hotel between Sept. 3 and Oct. 27 to immerse themselves in the mountains with four-hour hikes, seasonal plant-based meals and more. Each group is capped at 25 people.

The Well

The Chileno Bay Resort and Residences, Auberge Resorts collection. Courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection

The Well brings its signature wellness offerings to Auberge Resorts vacation destinations, including the newest outpost, Auberge’s Chileno Bay resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. This location includes a therapy pool, a nap garden and a celestial bathing experience, which includes a candelit ritual and a guided in-water exercise at sunset. Many of The Well’s East-meets-West signature treatments are also available, including lymphatic drainage, gua sha and health coaching sessions.

Soul Community Planet Hotels

Andrew Sealy

Yoga teacher and wellness instructor Andrew Sealy has partnered with Soul Community Planet Hotels for immersive programming that includes three- and five-night retreats with yoga and more. Sealy’s 7 Elements retreat, offered through the hotels, includes yoga and meditation practices revolving around the the elements: earth, water, air and fire.

“The SCP guest experience is anchored in a holistic approach to wellness that includes healthy plant-forward menus and quality sleep through its Peaceful Rooms,” says Sealy in a statement. “My passion is to help people find their own personal path to wellness and wellbeing through yoga, nutrition and self care.”

This summer, SCP will introduce Sealy’s programming at three of its resorts: the SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge in Costa Rica, the SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm on the Mendocino Coast and SCP Seven4One in Laguna Beach. Guests will have access to food enhanced with medicinal herbs, and access to experiences that range from scuba diving to herbal gardening.

Six Senses Ibiza Rosebar

Six Senses has opened its first RoseBar, a program and wellness club centered around longevity, in Ibiza.

Programming at the location was built in conjunction with Dr. Mark Hyman, a physician known for his use of functional medicine for longevity, and Dr. Alberto Villoldo, a medical anthropologist.

“We typically overestimate what we can do in a day and underestimate what we can do in a year,” says Hyman, the program’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “It only takes one small step to work your way toward a healthier life and these new offerings at RoseBar are designed to help guests build the confidence they need to embark on that journey.”

Guests can receive a 3D body composition analysis and a diagnostic treatment that leads to personalizes coaching and treatment options, including cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen chamber sessions, ozone therapy, acupressure, IV infusions and somatic therapy.

Hyman will host a five-day retreat in June focused on longevity using nutrition. Attendees will go on daily hikes, enjoy ocean time and more.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives

The Waldorf Astoria Maldives is aiming to combine trendy water experiences, including ice baths and hot springs, in a new 7,735-square-foot aqua wellness center.

The center includes a hydrotherapy pool that floats atop the Maldivian waters, as well as an ice fountain, steam room and sauna. Each area of the pool features different jets, including jet bath, air jets, shower jets and massage loungers that aim to provide guests an array of benefits, such as increased blood circulation, faster metabolism, better sleep, stronger immunity and relaxed muscles.