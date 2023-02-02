The Global Wellness Summit Releases Future of Wellness Report 2023

Bye-bye loneliness — the next wave of wellness trends are likely to be social and technological.

This week, the Global Wellness Summit released its annual Future of Wellness report, written by journalists, analysts, doctors, economists and urban futurists.

The Global Wellness Institute, a 501(c)(3) aiming to promote worldwide wellness, also presented findings from its report, “Health, Happiness and The Wellness Economy: An Empirical Analysis.” The report showed positive correlations between wellness spending and happiness, as well as wellness spending and life expectancy.

The Future of Wellness 2023 report compiled 12 key trends that the GWS expects to drive the $4.4 trillion category this year. Among the trends, several commonalities came up, including the importance of being social and science-backed treatments.

Here, the 12 wellness trends for 2023:

Wellness + Gathering: Wellness Comes for the Loneliness Epidemic (Trend by Beth McGroarty)

Over the past few years, digital platforms and “me time” have become synonymous with wellness. However, both of these have led to a loneliness. Therefore, wellness models that emphasize connections and group experiences, like Remedy Place, which offers group wellness treatments, are expected to rise.

Wellness + Travel: From Global Smorgasbord to Hyper-Indigenous (Trend by Elaine Glusac)

The wellness industry has appropriated other cultures by commandeering certain practices. Now, this is shifting, as consumers are seeking these treatments and experiences directly from the origin.

Wellness + Workplace: Workplace Wellness Finally Starts to Mean Something (Trend by Skyler Hubler and Cecelia Girr)

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, offering authentic wellness benefits in the workplace is essential. The report cites menopause leave, fertility support and psychedelic therapy as leading workplace benefits.

Wellness + Beauty: From “Clean” to Biotech Beauty (Trend by Jessica Smith)

Interest in clean beauty has shifted to science-backed beauty. Consumers are seeking new, science-backed technologies and lab-developed formulas, which tend to be more sustainable. Scientific products like S’eau Prima’s hypochlorous acid-based Foundation Face Mist and innovative beauty technologies like the Lyma Laser reflect this consumer demand.

Wellness + Cities: Urban Infrastructure Just Might Save Cities (Trend by Robbie Hammond and Omar Toro-Vaca)

This trend looks at the importance of “urban wellness infrastructure.” As cities begin to respond to the wellness boom, more businesses and capital improvements will center around opportunities to promote physical and mental wellbeing.

Wellness + Weight: The Skinny on Brown Fat and Eliminating Obesity (Trend by Michael Roizen, MD)

In the wellness category, longevity and prevention are driving factors. This trend looks at the ability transforming white fat cells to brown fat cells has on preventing obesity overall. Certain treatments and trends, like cryotherapy and fasting, are expected to gain traction.

Wellness + Governments: The Case for Coming Together (Trend by Thierry Malleret)

Governments are expected to commit to and invest in wellness policies that benefit society at large. The report cites New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams’ $44 million investment to train medical practitioners on preventive “lifestyle medicine” as an example.

Wellness + Water: Blue, Hot, and Wild (Trend by Jane Kitchen)

Following the pandemic, consumers are chasing outdoor wellness activities, and bathing and swimming have seen increased interest. Hot springs and cold, cross-country swimming are expected to gain more traction over the next year. This trend also poses an opportunity for social wellness.

Wellness + Sports: New Business Models for Hospitality (Trend by Lisa Starr)

The GWS expects hotels and resorts to bet big on the sports space. Specifically, more destinations will invest in fitness and wellness centers, focusing on offering unique and state-of-the-art options.

Wellness + Senses: Multisensory Integration (Trend by Ari Peralta)

This trend looks at the positive impact of sensory experiences based on neuroscience research. New technologies are aiming to combine multiple senses into one experience to promote overall wellbeing. For example, mycoocoon creates sound and color-integrated meditation practices.

Wellness + Biohacking: The Wild, Wild West of Biohacking (Trend by Marc Cohen, MD)

Biohacking is no longer only for the wellness aficionado. Technologies like the Oura ring to track sleep or the HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket are readily accessible to consumers. The GWS predicts the introduction of new and highly innovative technologies throughout 2023.

Wellness + Faith: Having Faith in Business (Trend by Brian Grim)

The pandemic led to an increased commitment to faith. In fact, 28 percent of Americans report stronger faith following the pandemic, according to a survey from the PEW Research Center. Businesses, as a part of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, are expected to sponsor religious-based groups in the workplace.