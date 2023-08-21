WWD 2023 Beauty and Wellness Forum to Feature Naomi Watts, Dr. Will Cole and Dr. Barbara Sturm

WWD is gearing up for its annual Beauty and Wellness Forum.

This year’s event, which will be held on Sept. 26 at Convene One Liberty Plaza in New York, will explore the intersection of health, fitness, nutrition and beauty and how the future of wellness, a category expected to reach $7 trillion globally by 2025, is evolving.

Key speakers include Naomi Watts, actress and founder of menopause solutions brand Stripes; Michelle Crossan-Matos, chief marketing officer at Ulta Beauty; Julia Klim, head of strategic partnerships at Equinox, and Dr. Will Cole, New York Times best-selling author and functional medicine expert, who will be in conversation with Dr. Barbara Sturm.

Panels will span key topics driving the wellness industry. Allie Egan of Veracity will explore how diagnostic testing is leading to next-generation personalized products with Julie Wainwright of Ahara, a personalized nutrition and supplement platform; Craig Elbert of Care/of, a personalized vitamin brand, and Carla Brenner of Roots by Genetic Arts, a hair-loss DNA test and treatment company.

As consumers increase their self care spend — according to McKinsey, consumers spend $1.5 trillion a year on health and wellness services with intention to spend more — the day’s lineup will include a panel on an array of services, including acupuncture, IV drips and cosmetic dermatology with Wthn and Ever/Body. Beekman 1802’s founders John Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge will share the results of a study they conducted with Kindness.org about the connection between culture and company performance.

Tonya Lewis Lee of Movita Organics, Tai Beauchamp of Brown Girl Jane and Devin McGhee Kirkland of Deon Libra will share how they are making wellness accessible to all, and Kelly Fanning of Bayer Consumer Health, Michelle Jacobs of Womaness and Dr. Fahimeh Sasan will explore the future of women’s health with WSL Strategic Retail’s Wendy Liebmann.

Finally, founders across the wellness category will share their entrepreneurial journeys, as they aim to fill gaps in the market, including Oliver Zak of Mad Rabbit, a tattoo care brand; David Johnson of Genexa, a clean medicine company, and Robbie Bent of Othership, a Toronto-based social wellness facility soon to launch in New York.

The WWD 2023 Beauty and Wellness Forum starts at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and registration. It includes four sessions, lunch and networking and wellness breaks. The event concludes at 4:30 p.m.

