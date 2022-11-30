EXCLUSIVE: Y7 Studio Commits to Omnichannel Strategy With New Digital Platform

On Wednesday, music-driven premium yoga brand Y7 Studio launched a new digital platform as a means to establish its overall omnichannel approach.

The new platform integrates synced music into all classes, as part of a partnership with Universal Music Group. This will mark the first digital yoga platform with synced music implemented into each class. Through the app, users can opt for a digital-only or omnichannel membership if they also plan to visit studios in-person.

Y7 Studio now has six locations across New York and Los Angeles and is best known for its infrared heated yoga classes with highly curated playlists. With this new digital platform, the brand plans to expand its reach and clientele outside of its yoga studios.

After being forced to shut down studios during the COVID-19 pandemic, Y7 Studio founder Sarah Larson Levey began brainstorming the brand’s future business strategy, she said.

“This whole shutdown really forced us to sit back and think, ‘What is really a scalable way to grow, a sustainable way to grow and to reach our community and clients,’” said Larson Levey. “We really started to think about how are we still connecting with this community and our clients through every phase of their lives. This platform is really designed with our client in mind and designed to keep our clients and community connected throughout the entire lifecycle of their practice… What we really wanted to do was create this hybrid model and memberships.”

Larson Levey noted that coming out of the pandemic, members who previously attended four to five classes a week now attend two to three. This new hybrid model is a way to meet the consumer where they are and make working out more convenient, she said.

Y7 is known for its upbeat music, and Larson Levey said the partnership with Universal Music Group was key to bringing that element of the class experience to a digital platform.

“Y7’s focus on using music to move bodies and culture aligns with UMG’s wider goal of delivering more ways for our music to help improve physical and mental health,” said Universal Music Group senior vice president of business development and global digital strategy Bryan Stone. “This is our first partnership with a fitness company that is explicitly going after yoga enthusiasts. As part of our relationship, we will work closely with Y7 to give them access to artists and build user experiences that draw people back and help spread the word about this fun, invigorating, contemporary and unique way to keep fit and healthy. Even when people can’t make it into a studio, Y7’s digital offering will keep people listening to music and stretching.”

Larson Levey noted Universal Music Group is now a small equity partner in the business, as well.

With the new platform, the user experience will be streamlined, with booking, payments and more all done in one place, as users’ MindBody accounts will be integrated within the Y7 Studio site.