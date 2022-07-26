Skip to main content
Business

LVMH Takes ‘Wait and See’ Approach to Second Half

Beauty

Estée Lauder, Nykaa Team to Seek Next Global Beauty Brand in India

Business

CEO Talks: Fenwick’s John Edgar on U.K. Retail, the Challenges of a Family-owned Retailer

Business

Business Features

CEO Talks: Fenwick’s John Edgar on U.K. Retail, the Challenges of a Family-owned Retailer

"If we didn't own our properties, we'd be in a very difficult place. Ownership…
By
Samantha Conti
Retail

Amiri Opens Tokyo Flagship

By Lisa Lockwood
Financial

Higher Prices Help Fuel Unilever Growth in Fiscal First Half

By Samantha Conti

Latest in Business

Business Retail

Milton Waldoff, 90, Famed Mississippi Retailer

Waldoff's was a family department store based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

By
David Moin
Business Retail

Fred Segal Tops List of Retailers Moving Into The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge

A new neighborhood shopping center taps the great outdoors to appeal to customers where trout fishing ponds…

By
Deborah Belgum
Business Financial

Walmart Profit Warning Ripples Across Wall Street and Retail

Retailers are on watch now that one of the industry's biggest players is feeling the pinch of higher prices.

By
Evan Clark
Business Financial

Unilever Welcomes Nelson Peltz as Prestige Beauty Builds Momentum

Unilever CEO Alan Jope said Peltz "brings enormous experience on the consumer products industry, and is…

By
Samantha Conti
Business Financial

Adidas Lowers Guidance for 2022, Citing China Problems

The news was not unexpected though. Market analysts were less positive than Adidas executives had been about…

By
Cathrin Schaer
Business Financial

Alibaba to Pursue Primary Hong Kong Listing

Alibaba would help set a precedent for Chinese companies listed abroad who wish to utilize Hong Kong as an…

By
Denni Hu
Business Financial

Shopify Lays Off 10 Percent of Workers as E-comm Boost Unwinds

CEO Tobias Lütke said staffing up was a bet the company took and lost.

By
Evan Clark
Business Human Resources

Confindustria Moda Promotes Ercole Botto Poala to President

Formerly vice president of the Italian federation of fashion companies, Botto Poala succeeds Cirillo Marcolin…

By
Martino Carrera
Business Financial

LVMH Takes ‘Wait and See’ Approach to Second Half

After a strong second quarter, the world's leading luxury group is cautiously bullish about overcoming the…

By
Joelle Diderich
Business Mergers and Acquisitions

Delta Galil Acquires Apparel Brand Organic Basics for Undisclosed Amount

The deal allows Delta Galil to play off the brand's digital expertise as well as its sustainable ethos.

By
Kellie Ell

Business Retail

Borsalino, Drumohr to Open Stores at Spiga 26 Complex

According to real estate company Hines, which spearheaded the project, the Milan building is 90 percent…

By
Martino Carrera
Business Financial

Higher Prices Help Fuel Unilever Growth in Fiscal First Half

Turnover at the corporate giant was up 14.9 percent to 29 billion euros in the first half of fiscal 2022.

By
Samantha Conti
Business Business Features

CEO Talks: Fenwick’s John Edgar on U.K. Retail, the Challenges of a Family-owned Retailer

"If we didn't own our properties, we'd be in a very difficult place. Ownership has put us in a much better…

By
Samantha Conti
Business Business Features

Fendi and the Juilliard School Reveal 2022 Fendi Vanguard Award Winners

Winners will receive a monetary prize, press and media opportunities, and a collaborative performance…

By
Lisa Lockwood

