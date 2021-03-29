Business Features

Wonolo’s chief executive officer Yong Kim is calling on other corporate leaders to commit to a living wage for workers.

Wonolo CEO Launches a Living Wage Pledge

The living wage takes into account various living expenses in specific areas as opposed to the minimum wage, which was created in the ’60s.

clock 5hRosemary Feitelberg

The café and bookstore at the Hermès store on Rue de Sèvres in Paris.

One Year On: Luxury Lavishes Attention on Locals

Brands must step up their value proposition, and spend more on local marketing, analysts recommend.

clock 5hMiles Socha

Beekman New York’s Christian Keesee and Keith Rosen.

Beekman New York’s New President Maps Out a Plan

The newest executive to the company brings with him 25 years of experience.

clock 12hRosemary Feitelberg

PayPal

Pay Later Popularity Buttressed by ‘Perfect Storm’ of Consumer Preferences

WWD’s “The Power of Pay Later” digital event last week featured Ujjwal Dhoot, chief marketing officer of DXL, and Greg Lisiewski, vice president of Global Pay Later at PayPal.

clock 15hArthur Zaczkiewicz

Sezzle

Sezzle Attains B Corp Certification Status

The company is one of 3,500 worldwide to achieve the status while advancing social, environmental and economic causes.

clock 17hAlexandra Pastore

converse

Latest Converse x Comme des Garçons Play Collab Takes on the Jack Purcell ‘Smile’

With more than 20 iterations, Converse’s Matt Sleep discusses the impact of the longstanding fashion and footwear partnership.

clock 20hAlexandra Pastore

A man uses his smartphone as he walks past an H&M clothing store at a shopping mall in Beijing, Friday, March 26, 2021. H&M disappeared from the internet in China as the government raised pressure on shoe and clothing brands and announced sanctions Friday against British officials in a spiraling fight over complaints of abuses in the Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Assessing China’s Xinjiang Cotton Fallout

At least six H&M stores have been shut in China, and Huawei removed Nike and Adidas from its app store over the weekend.

clock March 29, 2021Tianwei Zhang

Naturopathica

Naturopathica Discusses Discerning Consumers and Evolving Sustainability

Founder Barbara Close on the brand’s ongoing evolution in sustainability that begins with authenticity.

clock March 29, 2021Alexandra Pastore

A look from H&M’s upcoming Color Story collection.

H&M Talks ‘Color Story,’ Sustainability and Rentals

H&M aims to be climate positive by 2040.

clock March 29, 2021Rosemary Feitelberg

Gucci

Maurizio Gucci, the First to Dream of a Gucci Luxury Powerhouse

Longtime collaborator Andrea Morante sheds some light on the events that preceded the murder of Maurizio Gucci and that also set the scene for the global development of the luxury goods industry.

clock March 27, 2021Luisa Zargani

Tom Ford and Domenico De Sole at their final show in 2004

How Gucci Thrived in the Aftermath of Maurizio’s Murder

Domenico De Sole, former president and chief executive officer of Gucci Group, recalls the aftermath of Maurizio Gucci’s death and his impact on the company.

clock March 27, 2021Samantha Conti

David Dobrik

Dispo Founder David Dobrik Has Become Toxic, and VCs Are Over It

Investors and brands can’t get away from David Dobrik or his camera app Dispo fast enough, at least for now. 

clock March 26, 2021Adriana Lee

Jill granoff eyrazeo

Female Dealmakers Share Advice on the Art of Negotiation

The event was hosted by DealmakeHers, a new network of impactful female dealmakers in retail who are shaping the way consumers shop today.

clock March 25, 2021Lisa Lockwood

Léa Seydoux in the Louis Vuitton campaign for the Capucines handbag.

Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Cartier, Hermès and L’Oréal Among Top Valued French Brands in 2021

That was part of the findings from a study including 150 French brands carried out by Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy.

clock March 25, 2021Jennifer Weil

mavely

Mavely Launches Social Sales Teams

The technology platform works with brands including M.Gemi, Olipop, Thryve and Daily GEM.

clock March 24, 2021Alexandra Pastore

