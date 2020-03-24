Now that the flame for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics won’t be lit until next summer, athletic brands, designer labels and other companies tied directly to the Games, or just hoping to ride the sports-minded wave, find themselves in an empty stadium so to speak.

After growing speculation that the Games would be rescheduled due to the coronavirus, the International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed the inevitable Tuesday morning — that they will be held no later than summer 2021. In a conference call Tuesday, they expressed concern about what COVID-19 is doing to people’s lives and its impact on athletes’ preparations for the Games, according to the IOC. The leaders agreed that the Tokyo Games could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times.