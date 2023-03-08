The 2023 Most Inspirational Women Leaders Share an Important Common Link

For the second year in a row, WWD’s Fairchild Studio has partnered with Berns Communication Group to honor a select group of women who represent inspirational leaders on International Women’s Day. Continuing to celebrate those women who made up the 2022 list, each was asked to nominate one woman to create the list of 2023 honorees.

This year’s list notably represents some of the most respected names in global retail. Through the nomination process, these women revealed a key throughline that led to success as personal passions that exceed the boundaries of a company. These women have taken risks, allowed excitement for a larger sense of purpose to drive them and trusted their intuition. Their stories are engaging and inspirational.

Here, WWD hears more from these exceptional women on challenges they see in the industry, the opportunities for young women in business and advice they would give their younger selves.

Liz Bacelar, Executive Director of Global Tech Innovation at Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Liz Bacelar: Create your personal career strategy: goals that can be achieved within 1, 5 and 10 years. Be laser-focused on short-term goals and flexible about long-term ones.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

L.B.: As soon as you can, shape and develop your personal brand – what do you bring to the table that others don’t? What’s your unique contribution to a team or organization? Once that is clear, keep finding learning opportunities throughout your career to keep you ahead of the game.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

L.B.: Women today have an opportunity to break the mold and shape their own stories. The job I wanted didn’t exist, so I pitched it to my employer. This resulted in a new team which later became a brand-new division. It takes courage to ask for the unusual, but if you don’t take risks, you will never get the results.

Gina Boswell, Chief Executive Officer of Bath & Body Works

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Gina Boswell: Trust your instincts – people only notice a fraction of your errors so hold your head high and keep going. Don’t take yourself so seriously. Play to your strengths rather than focusing on your weaknesses. Be patient. Success is not linear so go where the heat is and don’t be afraid to take risks. Practice resilience: The harder you try, the luckier you get. Select those around you carefully. Everything from selecting a partner who is truly a partner and who shares life’s responsibilities to choosing bosses over titles.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

G.B.: Having a broad perspective is critical in today’s world. It allows you to see emerging patterns that then enable you to take appropriate actions in a timely manner.

Don’t second guess what you bring to the table. People found it amusing that I moved from cosmetics to cars (and then back). When I made the switch, at first I was a bit unsure of myself as someone who could not even change a flat tire, but then I realized that the company was full of people who knew about cars. And that was not the perspective they needed for the future.

Today’s world is quite complex. Effective leaders are able to communicate the complexity in simple terms to bring everyone along. In addition, do not underestimate the value of communicating frequently, honestly, and consistently.

This year’s leaders are featured on the American Eagle Outfitters Times Square electronic billboard.

Surround yourself with a solid network of smart people – everyone from mentors to good friends. And establish a personal board of directors – about a dozen people who are not involved in your day-to-day but who have a genuine interest in seeing you succeed and who will tell you the truth. Building and fostering lasting relationships will matter in every aspect of your life.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

G.B.: STEM education is critical to our industry – and we need more women who bring a scientific and technology lens to what is often thought more of as a creative industry when it has always been about art and science.

The boardroom is starting to look different. Retail and beauty industries have the opportunity – and I would say, responsibility – to model how female representation in the boardroom delivers better results.

And most importantly, women in every field need to remember that as they advance to send the elevator back down to pull others up.

Emma Butler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Liberare

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Emma Butler: I was 20 years old when I had the idea for my first company and started working on it. I would reassure my 20-year-old self that starting Liberare has been the greatest journey of my life. I would encourage her to continue to believe in herself, her decisions, and lean on the community around her.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

E.B.: As a young leader, I practice becoming a better listener. I’m so grateful to have the best investors, advisors, team and community of disabled women. The best thing I can do is to learn from them. Leadership isn’t all about being the speaker or the loudest person in the room taking charge; it’s also about listening to others with an open mind and empathy to learn from them.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

E.B.: We need to continue to diversify leadership in retail and business. It’s not enough to have diverse talent in front of the camera, on our runways, in photoshoots or ad campaigns. True inclusion starts in the workplace. We need to prioritize hiring diverse talent at all levels of our company in tandem with creating a safe and accessible culture and space for our teams to thrive.

Mary Dillon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foot Locker Inc.

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Mary Dillon: Be inquisitive. You don’t have to have all the answers. Over my career, I quickly learned that being curious and asking questions are strengths that have made me a better leader. Be open about what you don’t know and your willingness to learn. People will respect you more for it.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

M.D.: Lead with optimism. You set the tone and your team will feed off the energy you provide. Sure, there will be challenging days but the mindset you approach them with will make all the difference in getting your team to the other side.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

M.D.: Retail is a rapid, ever-changing category. So are consumers’ attitudes, mores, preferences and shopping habits. We need to understand this and keep the customer and employee at the center of everything we do to meet them where they are at.

Nata Dvir, Chief Merchandising Officer of Macy’s Inc.

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Nata Dvir: I would tell myself to relax and learn, that there is no finish line. It’s important to be open to new experiences and collect those experiences to broaden your horizons. But if you’re always aiming for the next title or the new promotion, you’re going to miss a lot of opportunities along the way.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

N.D.: Confidence is key. You need to trust your gut and feel comfortable making decisions decisively and quickly, even amid ambiguity and with incomplete information. You must be willing to learn and evolve while being committed to leading your team with you through both the ups and the downs.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

N.D.: Leadership requires an ecosystem that empowers women in all aspects, especially because the retail landscape is constantly evolving. I feel fortunate to have a support network, both at home and at work, that has helped me get to where I am today. As I began my career at Macy’s as an executive trainee, I am passionate about giving back to the next generation and paying it forward by contributing to development and training programs that provide support to others.

Shai Eisenman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bubble

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Shai Eisenman: When I was 20, I was already working full-time and managing a team of employees under me. I was one of the youngest leaders managing a team of employees that were much older, and frankly had more experience than I did. I learned so much during that point in my life and while it came with its own set of challenges the one lesson I learned was ‘never think you’re the smartest person in the room,’ and I wish I could give that piece of advice back to myself. It’s important to learn new things every day from those all around you, regardless of the title, position or company that you’re at.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

S.E.: Listening to your consumers and never assuming you know best. When developing Bubble, I spoke to countless amounts of Gen Zers trying to figure out what they really wanted from a brand. I knew that the skincare aisles needed a refresh, but with Gen Z being the most advanced generation today, they are really the ones who helped lead the charge.

Our community has shaped Bubble into the brand it is today – we don’t make a single decision without consulting them. We listen to their needs that need to be met and ensure that we’re creating a brand that resonates with them. Being able to listen – to your consumers from your team and beyond – is a fundamental skill that young leaders everywhere need to ensure they learn as it can truly change the trajectory of your business.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

S.E.: One of the main challenges women business leaders face today in retail and business is the lack of connections. This is something I personally struggled with, especially breaking into the beauty industry. I had this idea but wasn’t really sure how to get started and needed to expand my network. I spent countless hours on LinkedIn researching the right people to reach out to, sending messages, many that left unanswered. Luckily, there were a few people out there who really believed in me and helped grow Bubble from the bottom up.

Now, knowing how important those connections are and how difficult it is to truly expand your network, I make sure to try and reply to basically every email or LinkedIn message that I come across. It might take a few weeks, but I always reply, and I value those connections deeply.

Jennifer Ford, Owner and Founder of PremiumGoods, Houston

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Jennifer Ford: If I could go back in time, I would tell my 20-year-old self to trust others more. It took me way too long to build my team and let others shine. I would also, remind myself to speak up more, and not to be afraid to ask for help. There are many people in this world that have so much to offer, and things are more successful and easier with a team.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

J.F.: Patience is a virtue that is really not seen in people as much as it was in the past. We are trained to seek out instant results, but many times in life things have to grow organically.

Resilience is another leadership skill I would highly recommend. There are many times you will be told no, or you will have to pivot and change your plan. The ability to move past and keep up is very important to entrepreneurial survival. But most of important of all is self-confidence. It will be hard to lead others if you don’t believe in yourself.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

J.F.: I would have to say that the biggest challenge most women business leaders face today is funding. Whether that equal pay or the ability to get a loan. Over the years I have seen tremendous growth, but we are still nowhere near equal with our male counterparts.

Jennifer Foyle, President and Executive Creative Director of American Eagle Outfitters & Aerie

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Jennifer Foyle: At 20, it’s easy to think the whole world revolves around you. I would say, be more grateful for the people around you–and be accepting of what others have to give. Throughout the years, I’ve learned the true beauty and meaning to life is people –family, friends, mentors and colleagues.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

J.F.: Be an active listener and practice empathy. Being open to feedback and ideas from everyone around you – and I mean everyone – is what keeps you grounded and motivated. We all carry our own unique experiences and perspectives. You can learn a lot from each other when you take a genuine interest in the differences that have brought you together.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

J.F.: There are no shortage of challenges that women leaders face – so it’s important to remember that challenges are opportunities in disguise. Remain optimistic, passionate and stick to your core values and beliefs. This is important for any leader, regardless of gender.

Jill Granoff, Chief Executive Officer of Eurazeo Brands

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Jill Granoff: Recognize that what you do is more important than what you say. People ultimately judge you more based on your actions than on your words. Also, don’t sweat the small stuff. I still regret the night I worked until midnight in my office on mundane details of a presentation that virtually no one would notice and gave up first-row seats to an Eric Clapton concert!

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

J.G.: I’m known for the saying “ask for what you want.” It’s so important for women to speak up. Just be sure you have a strong argument (and where necessary, data) to support your request and that you look at the proposal from the other person’s point of view.

I would also suggest working smart vs. just working hard. It’s important to start with the end in mind. What are the overarching goals? What actions will move the needle? While some things will be out of your control, at the end of the day results are valued more than efforts.

My third suggestion would be to do your homework and take initiative. Nothing speaks louder than intellectual curiosity, passion and demonstrated conviction. For example, a prospective interview candidate is more likely to land the role if they have visited one of my stores or websites, researched the company and products and prepared thoughtful questions in advance.

Finally, remember that EQ is as important as IQ. Be kind, respectful and grateful.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

J.G.: One of the biggest challenges is time management, especially given the rapid pace of change and competing professional and personal demands. It’s particularly hard for working mothers. While work/life balance is nearly impossible to achieve, I advocate a shift towards work/life integration with a laser focus on defining priorities and devoting time to the things that matter most. I also encourage leaders to leverage their network for support, empower team members as a means to divide and conquer while fostering professional development and periodically have fun – or get rest – to alleviate stress and recharge their batteries! In terms of opportunities, we need greater gender, ethnic and cultural inclusion. Diversity of talent leads to diversity of thought, more consumer-focused actions and improved performance. This has been validated in several empirical studies. Women business leaders must ensure their talent pipeline includes a diverse slate of candidates, think carefully about promotions and project appointments to foster inclusion and provide mentorship to young leaders to prepare the next generation of management.

Emma Grede, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Good American, Founding Partner of SKIMS and Co-Founder of Safely

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Emma Grede: I would tell my younger self to trust my instincts and to have a single-minded focus on my goals. Sometimes, you might second-guess yourself, but it’s crucial to trust your gut and always focus on moving forward. I’d tell any young woman to have an unashamedly clear eye on your goals and focus on exactly what you need to do to accomplish the milestones to reach those goals.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

E.G.: As women, I think we would do well to be a little more selfish! For a lot of women, early on in your career, there is a window where you can really focus on yourself and your career goals (maybe you are without a significant other, children, a mortgage, etc.), and I wish more women would take advantage of that timing.

For many women, we are wired to nurture and over-compromise, so being a little more focused on what best serves ourselves is not a bad thing. This doesn’t stop you from leading with empathy or inspiring those around you. Two things can be true at once, you can make the right decisions for yourself and be a successful leader that lifts up those around you, all at once.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

E.G.: It’s amazing to see women breaking through the glass ceiling and taking on leadership roles in so many different fields. However, while progress is being made, women are still facing prominent issues including pay inequality, bias and discrimination and lack of access to capital and other resources is why bothers me the most.

There is no shortage of female talent, but too often there is a shortage of opportunity, particularly for women of color. That’s why it’s so important for organizations to make diversity and inclusion a top priority at all levels.

Emily Gittins, Co-Founder and General Partner of Archive

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Emily Gittins: Focus on learning as much as possible. Find incredible people to work with and learn from. Think about the impact you want to have with your career. You’re likely to spend 80,000 hours working. Spend that time making the world better than it would be without you. Be flexible and opportunistic. Jump on exciting opportunities that are presented to you. Don’t be afraid of failure.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

E.G.: There is so much noise in today’s work culture. One of the most important skills is being able to figure out what matters through the noise. One of my advisors once told me to leave 20 percent capacity in my schedule, so I have the bandwidth for the biggest challenges and opportunities that come out of the blue. It’s incredible advice but requires tough prioritization, time management and the willingness to say no.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

E.G.: The retail landscape and consumer buying preferences are changing at a faster pace than ever before. There’s a clear opportunity to learn from future generations of leaders who are driving this change.

Bahja Johnson, Head of Equality and Belonging at Gap Inc.

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Bahja Johnson: “You are where you’re supposed to be.” And the critical component of this advice is while its full impact might not be clear in the moment, the lesson always reveals itself in time. My 20-year-old self spent far too much time comparing my path to others. I believed that if I graduated from school and didn’t land a career in finance or consulting, I wouldn’t be considered successful (as those were the dominant industries at the time).

I faced multiple rejections when actively pursuing those career paths. Little did I know that each rejection was getting me closer to where I was meant to be. In my current role, I have the honor of combining both my passion and my purpose by ensuring that all people feel good in their clothes. Only a career in retail could deliver a journey that dynamic.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

B.J.: First and foremost – a clear leader is an effective leader. In my toughest leadership moments, whether it be leading a team through massive change, mobilizing action through ambiguity, etc. – leadership clarity and transparency has been my most effective tool. This is important for women, and especially women of color, because corporate culture has conditioned us to not come off as “too direct”, “too harsh”, or – my favorite – “too angry”.

Leading with clarity doesn’t mean you’ll always be liked, and it doesn’t mean people will always agree with you, but they will always know where you stand. And, above all else, they will grow to trust what you say and how you move.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

B.J.: Both the challenge and the opportunity that most resonates with me is that the future of retail is inclusive. That in itself is a challenge because of the simple fact the industry wasn’t built that way – period. But the opportunity, whether you see it or not, is that the longevity of diversity being a focus for our industry is in the hands of those who lead it.

I don’t just mean the legacy companies, organizations, and publications who have long since set the standards for “what’s in” – I mean every single person who considers themselves to be involved in retail. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been in your seat, what matters is what you do with it. Inclusivity must be the new standard, so diversity isn’t just a passing moment, but a movement. Let’s keep the energy.

Angela Lean, Senior Business Program Lead, Accessible Employee Experience at Microsoft Corp.

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Angela Lean: Follow your passion and interests, and work with and for people who support you. My 20-year-old self initially became interested in accessibility and disability inclusion in college and, although it took me a few decades to get back to this work, I’ve never been more invigorated.

Looking back, I wish I had realized the importance of finding meaningful work – work that challenges and inspires me to get up every day. It’s also made all the difference to have the support and sponsorship of a like-minded team who shares my conviction and has my back.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

A.L.: High EQ, resilience and connecting with others. A high EQ allows for effective communication and leadership. Once you know your audience and read the room appropriately, you can then tailor your message appropriately and land it effectively. Resilience is needed because life will always throw you curveballs, especially as women and your success will inevitably be determined by your ability to get up, dust yourself off and keep going.

Lastly, your ability to connect with others and build your network is key. We need our networks to build teams, support initiatives and share opportunities.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

A.L.: The business landscape is ever changing and the challenge for everyone is how to stay ahead of the curve and relevant. This takes time, investment, drive and ambition. As women, we also have the opportunity to lead change and dispel conventional thinking. This means supporting your communities, leading with empathy and being your authentic self at work. Lead by example and help make a difference for everyone.

Sharon Leite, Chief Executive Officer at Ideal Image

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Sharon Leite: What interests you? Find a role that’s a fit for you, do something you love so you never have to work a day in your life. Stay curious, yearn to learn. You’ll make mistakes, learn from them. Explore, travel, meet different people, get outside your comfort zone.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

S.L.: Effective communication skills. Speak up and also know when to listen. Know when to text or email and know when to have a conversation. Understand and demonstrate emotional intelligence. Intellectual curiosity, agility, perseverance, empathy.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

S.L.: Still today, many women aren’t treated equally in the workplace. However, I still believe together we can change that, by supporting each other, speaking up, not being afraid to be bold and always standing up for what’s right. Be a part of making the change, not accepting it.

Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. beauty

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Kory Marchisotto: I would tell my younger self 3 things. First, walk in your strength. Find your voice. Be honest and brave. Second, surround yourself with things that are good for you. Create an orbit and force multiply with like-minded changemakers. Third, shine at full wattage. Own your greatness, reach for your highest vision and never let anyone dim your light.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

K.M.: The 4 C’s: curiosity, courage, conviction and community. Curiosity to think without a box and explore the unknown. Courage to turn your insights into action and pursue opportunities. Conviction to cross the finish line and persevere through turbulence. Community to lift one another up and stand on each other’s shoulders.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

K.M.: e.l.f. Beauty is one of only four companies in the U.S., out of 4,200 publicly traded companies, with a Board of Directors that has at least two-thirds women and at least a third minority representation. One of only four! We need more diversity of thought in the highest seats of decision-making power.

Jane Hamilton Nielsen, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Ralph Lauren Corp.

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Jane Hamilton Nielsen: Don’t wait to be invited to a seat at the table. Take it and show you earned it.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

J.H.N.: Expect the unexpected and stay agile to lead through change. Be discerning and focus on what you cancontrol.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

J.H.N.: In the face of rising constituencies and demands, we must keep the consumer at the forefront. During this time of unprecedented change, we also need to challenge ourselves to create and execute purpose-driven and value-creating strategies. And, as women, it is important that we recruit, train and inspire the next generation of leaders. It is both an opportunity and a challenge!

Cristina Nuñez, Co-Founder and General Partner at True Beauty Ventures

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Cristina Nuñez: Nothing will turn out the way you meticulously planned it (sorry!), but rather exactly how it was meant to be. There will be so many twists and turns in your career and life. Lean into the changes and challenges, do the hard work, learn from others, and be unafraid to take leaps. And no matter what, always believe in yourself.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

C.N.: You cannot and should not “do it all.” It’s easy to go into superwoman mode, constantly adding to your own overachieving plate and setting the bar higher and higher. Prioritize what is most important and delegate what you can. Hire smart and capable people, empower them, and try to resist always reaching for the red cape.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

C.N.: Women business leaders are often faced with a more “masculine” definition of leadership that tends to favor hard power versus a perceived more “feminine” soft power. Yet women leaders have an opportunity to utilize soft power to shape and attract the desired behaviors of others rather than to demand or force it. Leading with values, integrity, culture, and relationships can more effectively empower others and enable collective progress. Soft power is a superpower.

Winnie Park, Chief Executive Officer at Forever 21 and Board Director at Dollar Tree Stores, Sound Point Acquisition Corp. and Monica + Andy

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Winnie Park: Progress over perfection. Putting up the ‘perfection façade’ is isolating and it only hurts you in the long run – plus it can suck the fun out of work. By freeing yourself and embracing your imperfections, you get to work alongside other perfectly imperfect people. That’s where success is made, through learning and collaboration.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

W.P.: Practicing conscious leadership is crucial to achieving success. How you show up each day matters. Not only does it impact yourself, but also all those around you. Be self-aware, vulnerable and curious. Continually self-reflect and let people into your leadership journey. Leading from this space allows you to support your team through genuine connection and without ego, unleashing an unparalleled power within your organization.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

W.P.: As you move up your differences will be more pronounced including your gender. What makes you different can be your biggest asset and it’s important to acknowledge that it’s not fitting in but maybe being different enough to stand out. Leverage this and your true authentic self, including possibly being a working mother, to lead not just manage. Make conscious decisions about how and where you expend energy, including your emotional energy. Focus on delivering greatness not just getting approval.

Christiane Pendarvis, Co-President and Chief Merchandising and Design Officer at Savage X Fenty

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Christiane Pendarvis: I’d tell myself to be bolder and less of a rule follower. The worst response someone can give you is no and if they do, you are no worse off than before you asked. So, ask questions and challenge the rules.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

C.P.: Young women leaders need to be creative problem solvers and know how to balance setting high expectations with showing empathy for their teams. These are challenging times and leaders need to be flexible and how to adapt to ever-changing conditions.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

C.P.: Women leaders are generally more empathetic and collaborative. We have an opportunity to lean into our natural tendencies and lead from a place of authenticity. Companies that champion diverse viewpoints achieve better results. Women can lead this charge.

Babba Rivera, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Ceremonia

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Babba Rivera: To see every work experience as a learning opportunity. I think I sometimes spent too much energy thinking whether or not I was on the ‘right’ path or place when in reality, the only thing that matters in your 20s is to learn and grow and take risks. I would encourage my younger self to take more risks and focus more on my personal growth trajectory rather than the title and pay. Those things are secondary when you’re in the building phase of your career. I believe that being curious and hungry to learn will get you further.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

B.R.: To dare to lead and rally a team behind your vision. The best companies are led by strong visionaries and the reality is that vision is not created in a democracy – It comes from a strong point of view, a vision of a future that looks different from the one we know today. Learning to hone that power and then translate it into tactics that will motivate a team at large is essential.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

B.R.: There are still so many subconscious limiting beliefs. I have felt a lot of challenges as a mother and business leader. Because we don’t have enough role models, many investors just assumed that having children would negatively impact my business as a sole founder. Another challenge I have faced as someone in the public eye is that investors would at times dismiss me as purely ‘the face’ of the business, versus the leader of it. We still have a lot of work to do in broadening the perspective of what being a woman actually means today. Nobody was ever questioning the impact of my husband’s career when announcing we were building a family, but somehow, I had to justify how I could still do both.

Kim Seymour, Chief Human Resources Officer at Etsy Inc.

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Kim Seymour: Relationships matter. Genuinely pursued and authentically nurtured. They are the key to clearing obstacles, getting information, working collaboratively, building trust, garnering support, bringing people along and ultimately, successful outcomes.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

K.S.: The ability to bring clarity to chaos, communicate effectively and inspire others to follow you down a plotted path are key skills.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

K.S.: Lack of sponsorship has always been a challenge. Having someone with influence co-sign a woman’s abilities and potential and put her in conversations that she would otherwise be missing from, remains important. Internally, women still strive for perfection, doubt their own abilities and worth, and fail to speak up for themselves. Conquering that is more than half the battle.

Sally Susman, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Executive Vice President at Pfizer Inc.

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Sally Susman: Worry less. I spent a lot of time stressing over a particular phrase in my resume or feeling angst over an email. In hindsight, this was not the best use of my energy. I would tell my 20-year-old self to focus on what matters.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

S.S.: Young women leaders today need to embrace the courage for candor. It’s important to have the strength of one’s convictions, to be forthright in what you believe. A pivotal moment in my life was when I came out to my parents and it has made all the difference.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

S.S.: The changing work environment provides opportunities for people to express more of themselves and their personal style. Today there is a broader sense of what constitutes beauty — hence my personal evolution to grey hair — and this is a welcome change.

Paige Thomas, former President and Chief Executive Officer at Saks OFF 5TH

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Paige Thomas: I am a big believer in the four R’s -resume, results, relationships and reputation. These key pillars guide the pathway to success. When I was younger, I would focus on one of the four at a time, but as I progressed I found the combination to be the ultimate unlock.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

P.T.: Build your network and find your support system. You need to find people you can trust and who you can be your authentic self with to offer constructive feedback and help guide your decisions. Whether you like what they say or not – you need the truth tellers in your life.

Cultivating a group of special core advisors has been essential for me. One of my mentors I met more than 25 years ago, and I haven’t made a single career change decision without talking it through with them first. By putting yourself out there and developing trusting, long-term relationships, you will have a supportive foundation to turn to for advice throughout your journey.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

P.T.: While there is still a need for significant progress to be made to ensure women have a seat at the table – whether it be in the boardroom or in senior leadership positions – it’s important to be focused on being your biggest advocate.

At the same time, the retail industry as a whole is facing macroeconomic challenges with new pressures facing consumers on a daily basis. The speed with which customers’ wants and needs are changing is faster than ever before. Understanding your core customer, staying close to them and adapting to their preferences is paramount for all leaders in this environment.

Janet Wang, Vice President of B2C Retail at Alibaba

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Janet Wang: Choose a career that you are passionate about. If you launch your career in your 20s, then you may have 30 to 40 years in that career. Throughout that time, there will be countless challenges and opportunities, and you will need a strong intrinsic drive and passion to continuously push forward and evolve.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

J.W.: Regardless of gender, leadership requires several abilities: strong analytical skills, the ability to process information and learn quickly, be open to improvements, and ownership of decisions. Having empathy and being communicative are also critical to uniting a team with different viewpoints and encouraging everyone to unleash their potential to the fullest.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

J.W.: I see three main challenges in the retail industry. First, as companies take their businesses to new global markets, having the right localization strategy is critical. When it comes to engaging and communicating with global consumers, businesses need to be mindful of cultural diversity and respect consumers from diverse backgrounds.

Secondly, technology is disrupting consumer behavior at a faster pace and driving industry changes on a larger scale. The combination of retail and technology is certainly creating new opportunities but businesses that aren’t adopting new technologies and understanding how consumer behavior is evolving risk lagging behind.

Lastly, as a new generation enters the workforce, leaders need to understand how the balance between work and life is changing. Leaders need to be open-minded and promote a sense of ownership for this new generation and provide them with opportunities to grow and discover their sense of work. Be open to your team’s creativity and ideas.

Theresa Watts, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at True Religion

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Theresa Watts: When you walk into a room, people will be uncomfortable with your confidence and assuredness. For some reason, when a woman speaks with authority and is direct, she is a threat. Shake it off, hold your head up high and own the fact that you are smart. Find your voice. Know the value you bring into the room and own it.

Find someone you admire that is more successful than you and smarter than you and ask them to mentor to you. You must know when and how to ask for help and guidance.

Make sure you have a tribe of women supporters cheering for you, guiding you, giving you advice, allowing you to be vulnerable and telling you the truth all the time. These women will be critical in shaping and developing you as a person and leader as you continue to succeed.

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

T.W.: Assertive communication strategies are important when moving up the ladder. Active listening skills are a must. Learn to understand what a person is really trying to tell you when they speak and when they are silent. Learn to hear the message when there is no sound.

Regardless of your title and role, learn other functions of the organization. Learn about other industries. Stay hungry for knowledge and learn all you can about everything. Share your knowledge by teaching others.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

T.W.: Women still lack access to many opportunities because of unfavorable business environments. It is taking too long for others to recognize the contributions and abilities of women. Without the proper connections and networks, women will continue to face stigma and discrimination.

Janey Whiteside, Partner and Chief Executive Officer at Consello Growth and Business Development

WWD: If you could go back in time, what career advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

Janey Whiteside: Don’t be afraid to pivot to follow your passion. Many people believe that once you choose a career path, you are stuck there. Believe it or not, I started as an investment banker, decided it was not for me, and redirected myself on a more marketing-centric path. I never looked back!

WWD: What are some of the leadership skills young women leaders need today to succeed?

J.W.: The ability to keep an open mind and think about how you keep transforming is so important. As leaders, we need to get comfortable with thinking on our feet and embracing change; it’s the reality of the world we live in.

WWD: What are the challenges and opportunities women business leaders face today in retail and business?

J.W.: Technology is changing everything. AI, for example, is a tool retailers are trying to deploy to improve the customer experience while also remaining cognizant of the need to respect customer privacy. Mastering the use of such tools in a manner that is both creative and ethical is one of the greatest business challenges of our time.