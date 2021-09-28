Seven For All Mankind Debuts Fully Traceable Capsule Collection

Indestructible, luminescent pigment embedded into raw fiber sounds relatively hi-tech — but for Seven For All Mankind, it’s merely a string of daedal descriptors that define its latest capsule collection for fall.

Its freshly pressed collection of ready-to-wear and denim styles for men and women is fully traceable from “cotton seed to shelf,” according to the brand. Thanks to Traceability Powered by FibreTrace, the newest initiative within the brand’s Sustainable For All Mankind platform, its collection is backed by FibreTrace technology, the aforementioned everlasting luminescent pigment deeply seated into denim’s raw fiber.

FibreTrace technology is wholly unique, as pigments can be tracked throughout the supply chain and are read and verified prior to the garment’s distribution — and, its denim incorporates Good Earth Cotton, the world’s first third-party verified carbon-positive cotton, the brand noted.

Image courtesy of Seven For All Mankind.

Sylvia Gonzales, director of fabric and trim for Seven for All Mankind, said, “This groundbreaking insight into the supply chain and manufacturing practices empowers us to make more informed decisions, driving continued progress toward our Sustainable For All Mankind platform objectives.”

Its capsule collection introduces a new style, the Peggi In Plymouth, a high-rise tapered fit that is woven with a subtle stretch, dyed in a vintage blue wash and features a brushed finish, contrast threading and sustainable nickel hardware. Another standout is its Slim Illusion Skinny In Kent, which offers a sculpted fit and finish in a medium blue wash with light whiskering.

As part of its Sustainable For All Mankind platform, Seven For All Mankind aims for 80 percent of its product to have sustainable properties by 2023 — and to get there, the brand said it will “continue to introduce new initiatives to their global platform and track progress within the brand’s sustainability pillars of materials, manufacturing — and mankind.”

FOR MORE BUSINESS NEWS FROM WWD, SEE:

Outerwear Brand Nobis Launches Upcycling Campaign

The Great Outdoors Is Having a Moment in Fashion

Field Notes: Textile Chemical Use Is Getting Greene