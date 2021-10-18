Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Details Progress on Environmental Goals

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Sustainability

Chloé Attains B Corp Certification

A Famed American Icon

Boot Barn shares the story of the emblematic American cowboy boot and how western fashion is transcending into mainstream pop culture.

In Partnership with Boot Barn
A Famed American Icon
Boot Barn

Few trends are as lasting and significant as the cowboy boot – and its upcoming lineup is flush with distinctive western details, burnished leathers, and colorful embellishments well-suited for fall.

The cowboy boot’s status as a staple in American fashion stems from its storied beginnings, when worn by the first American homesteaders in the 1800s, according to Boot Barn, a western and work-related boots, apparel, and accessories retailer. Originating from a need for utilitarian footwear in the American West, much of the cowboy boot’s fixation in American culture is due to its versatility and chameleon-like character that fashions it as a choice product for any environment.

That’s why shoppers view the cowboy boot as footwear that transitions well between urban dwellings and the American West – and due to changes in consumer buying habits and trends engendered by the coronavirus pandemic, shoppers have expressed an even stronger, demonstrated desire for multi-use, experiential products.

Related Galleries

Here, Boot Barn discusses the history of the cowboy boot, its heritage brand, and consumer trends in footwear for fall.

WWD Studios: From Boot Barn’s perspective, what aspects of the cowboy boot make it an enduring, seasonless boot? Why is the cowboy boot so distinctive?

Boot Barn: Shoes are ordinary. But cowboy boots are an American icon. They are made to be worn and lived in, not collected. Cowboy boots not only represent the Western lifestyle, but they are an integral part of it, encompassing the integrity, perseverance, tenacity, and the “Yes, Sir, Yes, Ma’am” mentality of the West.

Spanning across the generations, from the first homesteaders in the 1800s to the working cowboys of today, cowboy boots are a vessel of storytelling. What they’ve seen. What they’ve overcome. What they’ve triumphed. They exemplify the heart of the cowboy and a lifestyle that is anything but ordinary.

WWD Studios: Tell us a bit about the history of the cowboy boot. How did it evolve from utilitarian footwear into a fashion item?

Boot Barn: The cowboy boot originated from utilitarian purposes. It evolved from the vaquero-style boots of the 1600s to the American cowboy boots of the 1800s we are more familiar with today. The slanted cowboy heel was designed to offer more security in the stirrup, the taller shaft to provide enhanced leg protection, and the narrow toe to get in and out of the stirrup with ease—these features were developed out of necessity to support the rugged Western lifestyle as cowboys moved massive herds of cattle from state to state undergoing unforgiving trails and environmental conditions, helped develop frontier towns, and became stewards of the land.

Cowboy boots have transcended into the fashion world simply because they are more than utilitarian—they are pieces of art. From the design elements such as stitching that has an inherent look symbolic of the western aesthetic, to the craftsmanship and care that goes into building a boot, cowboy boots are artfully designed and intricately executed. This is especially true with a handmade or handcrafted boot, where the artisans have the boot in their hands throughout the entire process, reenacting centuries-old boot-making techniques.

WWD Studios: How does Boot Barn stay rooted to its brand heritage while modernizing its selection for shoppers?

Boot Barn: We take cowboy boots very seriously and have for over forty years. We have spent the last four decades in the boot industry studying what makes a good cowboy boot great. Our design team even studies old cowboy boots as research for further improvements. We are constantly in pursuit of perfection when it comes to cowboy boots.

Everything circles back to having a function and a purpose. We look for the latest technology to better serve our customers while staying true to the function and needs of the working cowboy. We offer timeless pieces —from function to fashion—with quality craftsmanship that are constructed to withstand the needs of the cowboy; pieces that, with proper care, will last customers a lifetime.

WWD Studios: In what ways is the cowboy boot trending in the market and social media?

Boot Barn: The cowboy boot and western-influenced pieces in general have been trending across the board in markets such as contemporary, urban, and high-end fashion. Brands like Versace, Jeffrey Campbell, Nasty Gal, Steve Madden, Adidas x Ivy Park, and Matisse have all included western collections into their product selections.

And these pieces have been seen heavily throughout social media, migrating from the runway to the closets of high-profile names and mainstream celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Addison Rae, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Beyoncé, Dakota Fanning, and Dua Lipa. From there, the western trend has been widely adopted by fashion influencers who have grown it into the macro trend it is today by sharing it with their followers through TikTok videos and Instagram. This has certainly contributed to the upswing in western fashion.

WWD Studios: Has Boot Barn noted specific consumer trends in the footwear space? What do consumers want and what are they doing differently?

Boot Barn: Last year, comfort was king as customers pursued casual western alternatives to boots. Now, they have shifted to higher-quality purchases. With this, we have seen a surge in more exotic skins with higher price tags, such as python, caiman, and ostrich exotic skin boots.

Women have been buying more eye-catching boots, including vibrant colors, metallics, suede, studs, glitter, higher heels, intricate overlays, patterns, animal prints, stark whites, and hair-on leather. Women appear excited to dress up and attend events. There is an inherent need to be seen and be in colorful feel-good pieces.

Additionally, the wedding market has been booming. With an uprise in outdoor weddings, we have seen an increase in western weddings and sophisticated country and bohemian themes. Brides and wedding parties are seeking anything white or white embroidered. Blue boots are also heavily sought-after by brides as their iconic “Something Blue.” For bridesmaids, colorful boots to match wedding colors has been trending.

WWD Studios: What’s next for Boot Barn?

Boot Barn: We believe the cowboy boot will continue to grow in popularity in mainstream fashion, reaching beyond American soil. Harnessing themes of grit, a rebellious spirit, hope, and tenacity, this American icon has the dexterity that knows no bounds. As we watch this phenomenon unfold, we will continue focusing on the needs and wants of our customers—from the working cowboys to the western-fashion enthusiasts. With the values of the West guiding us, we are honored to support each of our customers.

Boot Barn is a heritage brand that proudly supports the communities they serve. Since their first store opened in 1978 and still to this day with over 275 stores across 36 states, their goal is to offer a piece of the American spirit.

A Famed American Icon

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A Famed American Icon

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

A Famed American Icon

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

A Famed American Icon

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

A Famed American Icon

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A Famed American Icon

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A Famed American Icon

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

A Famed American Icon

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A Famed American Icon

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A Famed American Icon

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A Famed American Icon

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

A Famed American Icon

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

A Famed American Icon

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

A Famed American Icon

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

A Famed American Icon

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

A Famed American Icon

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A Famed American Icon

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

A Famed American Icon

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

A Famed American Icon

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

A Famed American Icon

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
A Famed American Icon

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

A Famed American Icon

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

A Famed American Icon

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

A Famed American Icon

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A Famed American Icon

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

A Famed American Icon

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

A Famed American Icon

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

A Famed American Icon

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

A Famed American Icon

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

A Famed American Icon

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

A Famed American Icon

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

A Famed American Icon

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

A Famed American Icon

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

A Famed American Icon

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

A Famed American Icon

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A Famed American Icon

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A Famed American Icon

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad