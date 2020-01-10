New Year, new brand. Global management consulting firm A.T. Kearney announced it will be changing its name to Kearney as a part of a comprehensive re-brand. The company says the new brand was in response to a comprehensive review of its existing brand a value proposition where select clients shared feedback to define the firm’s “authentic approach.”

Changes were made with collaborative efforts from firm partners, colleagues and alumni creating new brand messaging, visual identity and a “highly personal storytelling approach to communications. “Our people are our brand, and our re-brand focuses squarely on that personal dimension,” said Abby Klanecky, partner and chief marketing officer at Kearney.

By removing the “A.T.” for the new name “Kearney” the company hopes to hold the “values and commitment to client service embodied by the firm’s founder” while recognizing the firm’s success has come from the effort of many. “For decades, our brand was centered primarily around our heritage, in which we take extraordinary pride,” Klanecky said. “While showcasing our firm’s family name demonstrates that we remain true to our origins, our updated name, brand voice and visual identity are more concise and personal, embracing who we are today.”

Beyond finding a new name, Kearney has also vowed to eliminate stock photography and begin using all images crowdsources from Kearney colleagues. The company said the pivot will showcase Kearney photographers’ “individual perspectives and world views.” Kearney’s global employees shared more than 10,000 original photographs from October to December 2019.

To gather insights from clients, partners, colleagues and stakeholder communities, Kearney worked with Siegel+Gale, the global brand strategy, design and experience firm. Siegel+Gale worked to distinguish traits from the A.T. Kearney to project the new brand voice and visual identity of Kearney.

