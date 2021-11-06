Aaron M. Feuerstein, Former CEO of Malden Mills Industries, Dies at 95

Aaron M. Feuerstein, former chief executive officer of Malden Mills Industries, died Thursday night of complications related to a fall he had days before at his home in Brookline, Mass., according to the Associated Press. Feuerstein was known for his tenacity and commitment to his employees and to the community of Lawrence, Mass., where the textile mill was located.

On Dec. 11, 1995, a devasting blast and fire at the Lawrence facility sent 24 workers to the hospital, according to WWD reports, which also noted that Feuerstein vowed to not only get production up and running quickly, but to continue to pay its workers. At the time of the fire, Malden Mills was gearing up for a $20 million expansion to help fuel the success of its Polartec fabric.

On Dec. 19, WWD noted that despite the fire, the company restarted a small portion of its Polartec production and that Feuerstein promised to pay all of its 3,200 workers, including the 2,400 impacted by the fire, for the next 30 days while extending health insurance for the next 90 days.

Feuerstein ended up continuing to pay all his workers beyond the initial 30 days promised until the plant was fully operational. In the 90th anniversary issue of WWD in July of 2001, Feuerstein was named one of several “Textile Titans” by WWD.

Malden Mills was founded in 1906 by Henry Feuerstein, Aaron’s grandfather. The company offered specialized fabrics and wool apparel. The elder Feuerstein built the company by offering various innovations and also bending with the times. During the peak of the Great Depression, the company was forced to drop the price of its famed worsted swimwear from $8.50 to $7.

And long before Polartec fleece hit the market, Malden Mills delivered U.S. patents pending fabrics to the knitwear market. In 1934, the company ran ads in WWD for its Flan-O-Tweed and Repla-Twist fabrics. But it was in 1979 that Malden Mills became world-renown for its Polartec fleece when the company teamed up with Patagonia to develop “Synchilla” — a synthetic chinchilla fabric.

In November 1995, a month before the devasting fire, Aaron Feuerstein told WWD that he expected the Polartec business to generate $1 billion in sales by 2003. In November 2001, the company found itself in bankruptcy. The company submitted a reorganization plan and emerged from Chapter 11.

In June 2004, Feuerstein left the company. In July, Malden Mills named Michael Spillane, a former Tommy Hilfiger executive, as president and chief executive officer. Then in 2007, Malden Mills was in trouble again and the company filed for bankruptcy. A new company, Polartec LLC, which is owned by Versa Capital Management, was formed and bought the assets of Malden Mills.

In 2019, Milliken & Co. bought Polartec from Versa for an undisclosed sum. “Versa acquired the assets of the former Malden Mills in 2007 through the then 101-year-old textile manufacturer’s third reorganization,” Milliken said in a statement at the time of the deal. “Working with management, the business was transformed, renaming the company Polartec, reorienting it toward a technology- and innovation-led growth strategy, and revamping the company’s leadership, operations, manufacturing footprint and customer relationships.”

Today, customers of Polartec fabric include Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, L.L. Bean, Outdoor Research, and Cabela’s, among other brands, as well as each branch of the U.S. military.