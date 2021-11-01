Resetting The Customer Experience

In this new age of retail, companies are faced with new rules. Consumer preferences have changed, and they’re more demanding than ever. And they want more than personalization, shoppers want connection.

In this episode, WWD Voices drills down into why retailers need to meet the customer where they are, and why it is critical to elevate the customer’s experience to make it more engaging and relevant. WWD Voices’ special guest is Peloton CMO Dara Treseder who will be interviewed by guest host Jill Standish of Accenture.