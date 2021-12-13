Episode 8: New Generation Beauty Consumer – What’s Next?

Skip to main content
In Commercial Real Estate, Experience Matters

Beauty

Beauty Execs on Leadership Lessons Learned

Beauty

Sephora Picks Accelerate Brands for 2022 Cohort

This episode features guest host Audrey Depratr-Montacel, Accenture Beauty Lead, and special guest Angelica Munson, Chief Digital Officer at Shiseido.

WWD Voices

Today’s beauty customer is more discerning in many respects. They expect transparency and want to see themselves reflected in the brands they support, noted Angelica Munson, Chief Digital Officer at Shiseido. “And they want to have a say,” she added.

In this episode, Munson shares insights into the new generation of beauty customers and how they are driving greater digitalization in the market. The episode also features guest host Audrey Depratr-Montacel, Accenture Beauty Lead, and program host Arthur Zaczkiewicz.

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

