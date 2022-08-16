×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma: Few Buyers, Many Sellers

Business

Johann Rupert Slams Bluebell’s Proposals Ahead of Richemont AGM

Business

Will There Be Another Ralph, Donna or Calvin?

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to Vote for Change

Despite Johann Rupert's protestations, Bluebell believes Richemont would be better off with hard luxury veteran Francesco Trapani on the board, and with more representation for the group's "A" shareholders.

Francesco Trapani
Bandeau, Cartier Paris, special order, 1923.
Bib necklace, Cartier Paris, special order,
Ewer, late 10th-early 11th century, rock
Female tumbler, Iran, early 19th century.
View ALL 7 Photos

LONDON — Activist investor Bluebell is refusing to give up the fight at Richemont, urging the company’s shareholders to elect Francesco Trapani to the board and to support sweeping changes to corporate governance at the luxury giant, parent of brands including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and IWC.

On Tuesday, Bluebell responded to a letter penned by Johann Rupert, Compagnie Financière Richemont’s founder and chairman, urging shareholders to vote against Trapani, and against Bluebell’s proposed changes to the makeup of the Richemont board at the annual general meeting on Sept. 7.

Earlier this month Bluebell said it wanted to work alongside Richemont to bolster the company’s value, and could think of no better person than Trapani, the former chief executive officer of Bulgari, and chief of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s watch and jewelry division, to set those changes in motion.

Related Galleries

As reported, Bluebell, which has a small minority stake in Richemont, wants Trapani to represent the holders of Richemont’s publicly quoted “A” shares. It also wants to increase the number of people on Richemont’s board holding “A” shares, and “B” shares.

It would like to see at least three from each group, increasing the minimum size of the board to six “to ensure a fair board representation” for both cohorts.

In Monday’s letter, Rupert told shareholders that Trapani has too much history with Richemont’s competitor LVMH and its founder Bernard Arnault, and would therefore be an “inappropriate” choice. Rupert is proposing a current board member and DE&I expert, Wendy Luhabe, as the person to represent the “A” shares.

Rupert, who is committed to Richemont’s current strategies and ways of working, will have the last word.

Johann Rupert
Johann Rupert, founder and chairman of Compagnie Financière Richemont. Courtesy Photo

Rupert controls 10 percent of the company’s capital, and holds 51 percent of its voting rights. Although a management team runs Richemont, Rupert remains deeply involved in, and committed to, the business and its ways of working.

Ultimately, Rupert also has the right to veto any board members, if there is a valid reason.

In its statement on Tuesday, Bluebell countered Rupert’s argument, saying his description of Trapani as a competitor with links to LVMH was “specious and unreasonable.”

Bluebell also accused Rupert of depriving the “A” shareholders of a voice on the board. Until now, no Richemont investor has asked for a person to represent the “A” shareholders specifically.

Bluebell argued that Luhabe’s loyalties are to the “B” shareholders, and that she could never truly represent the “A” shareholders.

Luhabe joined the Richemont board in 2020 as a non-executive director and became a member of the board’s nominations committee. She has a long relationship with Richemont, chairing Vendôme South Africa, Richemont’s subsidiary in the region, from 2001 to 2011.

Richemont has described her as a social entrepreneur and economic activist “with multiple honors for her pioneering contribution to the economic empowerment of women in South Africa.”

In its letter, Bluebell also noted that Trapani ceased to hold any executive position, directorship and advisory role at LVMH in 2016, and that he left the board of Tiffany & Co. in 2019, after LVMH acquired the U.S. company. There is no conflict of interest, it argued.

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to
Cartier’s Santos de Cartier watch, large model, steel, interchangeable steel and rubber straps. Vincent Wulveryck

Bluebell also pointed out that Richemont’s jewelry and watches businesses account for all of the company’s EBIT, and said that’s another reason why Trapani would be an ideal addition to the board.

“While we recognize the sector expertise and contribution of Mr. Rupert and [Jerome Lambert, Richemont’s CEO], there is currently not a single independent director on the board whose core skills are in hard luxury,” Bluebell argued.

It reiterated that Trapani would be “an invaluable asset to Richemont, and would significantly contribute to Richemont’s future growth and success.”

Bluebell also pointed out that while Trapani was one of its cofounders, he no longer has any formal ties to, or shares in, Bluebell. As reported, he gave up his position as chairman of Bluebell Capital Partners in December 2021.

Bluebell has never been shy about stating what it wants.

Founded in 2019 by Trapani and the former investment bankers Marco Taricco and Giuseppe Bivona, the activist investor turned up the heat on Hugo Boss in 2020, and helped to eject its CEO Mark Langer.

In the span of a few years, Bluebell has also invested in, and demanded changes at, companies including Danone, GlaxoSmithKline and Lufthansa.

Although Trapani officially severed his ties with Bluebell late last year, he remains on friendly terms with his former partners, and he knows a thing or two about corporate activism.

He muscled his way onto the board of Tiffany & Co. in March 2017 as part of a deal with another activist investment firm, Jana Partners LLC.

At Tiffany, he was vocal from the get-go and was instrumental in picking a new CEO, Alessandro Bogliolo, and creative director, Reed Krakoff. Tiffany & Co. was later sold to LVMH in a blockbuster deal, and Trapani left the board to pursue other interests.

Although it’s been years since he’s worked at LVMH, he has a long and rich history with the luxury group, which purchased his family company, Bulgari, for roughly $5.2 billion.

That deal put Trapani in charge of LVMH’s watch and jewelry activities, where he served as chairman and CEO. It also made Trapani and his extended family very rich.

Van Cleef & Arpels’ “Demeure d'Asterion” necklace featuring pink and yellow sapphires, rubellites, lapis lazuli, turquoise and diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold. Wing & Weft sheer stoned black gloves
Van Cleef & Arpels’ “Demeure d’Asterion” necklace featuring pink and yellow sapphires, rubellites, lapis lazuli, turquoise and diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold. Jacob + Carrol/WWD

In exchange for the Bulgari family jewels, the brand’s founding families were granted 3.6 percent of LVMH’s share capital, and later sold off a large portion of those shares.

Trapani’s résumé also includes a stint as chairman of private equity firm Clessidra SGR, where he helped with the acquisition of the Roberto Cavalli brand in 2015. He is also an investor in two Italian food companies.

Bluebell’s arguments aren’t new.

For years, many financial analysts have pummeled Rupert and his managers with questions about the future of Yoox Net a Porter, and Richemont’s strategy for its costly digital businesses.

Rupert has always said he is investing in the retail and marketing models of the future.

As reported, Richemont is in advanced talks about merging YNAP with Farfetch to create a neutral, open platform to sell luxury online. Those negotiations are ongoing.

Over the years, analysts have also wondered why Richemont spends its money and energy on the luxury fashion brands, such as Chloe, when they’re not driving sales or profits.

But Richemont and its brands are close to Rupert’s heart, and for decades he has built and shaped the company just the way he wants it.

And while the analysts have voiced their opinions over the years, Rupert has gone largely unchallenged by activist investors. After all, he’s the founder with 51 percent of the voting rights.

A few months ago, shares in Richemont jumped more than 5 percent following reports that activist Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point was taking a close look at the luxury giant. Some reports said Third Point had taken a stake in the company, while others said the activist made some inquiries.

The furor quickly died down, although it remains to be seen whether Bluebell will continue to agitate, or walk away, following the AGM vote on Sept. 7 in Geneva.

Shares in Richemont were down 2.7 percent to 111.65 Swiss francs in late afternoon trading.

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Hot Summer Bags

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Activist Bluebell Tells Richemont Shareholders to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad