By
with contributions from Cathrin Schaer
 on February 13, 2020

MILAN — Hugo Boss is feeling the pressure of an activist investor.

London-based Bluebell Capital Partners, which took a minority, undisclosed stake in the German marquee apparel company last December, addressed the board and the company’s president Michel Perraudin with a letter urging an overhaul of the firm’s strategy refocusing on fundamentals such as products, flagships and communication.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers