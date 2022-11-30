×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli to Receive Neiman Marcus Award

Business

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

Business

Cyber Monday Hits Record as Discounts Drive Sales

Amid Ad Spending Cuts, Retailers Rethink Campaigns

Walmart, Target, Kohl's and Macy's have focused on creative campaigns that result in better engagement.

Macy's
Macy's "Give Love, Give Style" holiday campaign was 51 percent more engaging than the brand's average fourth-quarter 2022 creative. Courtesy image.

Fresh data from Edo reveals a shift in holiday ad campaigns from the top retailers. Edo measures TV ads through search engine volume, which the company says quantifies consumer ad engagement minutes after an ad goes on the air.

“As a result of inflation, major retailers including Target, Walmart, Macy’s and Kohl’s have been rethinking their holiday ad campaign strategies and have been pushing out fewer ads than years prior,” an Edo spokesperson said, adding that the move “seems to be working out in their favor.”

In its analysis, Edo said the estimated expenditures for the Walmart and Kohl’s holiday campaigns were down 29 percent and 39 percent, respectively, compared to holiday campaign spending at this time last year. Yet, engagement was up.

Edo said Kohl’s and Walmart holiday ads “have been over 10 percent more likely to drive search for the brands compared to their non-holiday-themed ads, driving more engagement per person with their holiday campaigns compared to a year ago.”

Edo then noted that despite a 17 percent decline in holiday campaign spending at Macy’s, “holiday ads have generated 12 percent more searches for the brand this year compared to the same time last year.” Edo said viewers were also 10 percent more engaged with Macy’s holiday ads this year than a year ago.

Edo said the greater holiday campaign impact with lower overall spending “is a result of strong creative decisions — the most-aired holiday creative for Macy’s this year, ‘Give Love, Give Style’ (an extra 30 percent off), was 51 percent more engaging than the brand’s average [fourth-quarter] 2022 creative.”

Edo also noted campaigns from Target that began earlier, well before Black Friday, boosted consumer engagement.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

