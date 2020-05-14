Driven in part by a need for efficiency and data insights to drive growth, a recent assessment from the IDC found that spending in the areas of AI technology is expected to increase.

In today’s digital world, as companies look to maintain a pulse on the business, online traffic and trends, AI technology has proven to be an effective way forward. Massive data sets, when analyzed effectively, can help organizations understand its consumers by finding what will resonate online and provide insight into where to invest resources.

While companies that have embraced AI fully have experienced a better understanding of their business and effective insights, according to Adobe many who have not yet adopted the technology will contend with challenges upon adoption. To address issues including “lack of AI talent and expertise,” “implementation obstacles” and not having clean data, Adobe has launched its new Intelligent Services.

Powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s “Intelligent Services” are launching today with five offerings that will serve to complement the platform’s products. “Our aim is to take care of the legwork and help organizations move quickly in activating AI for their business,” said the company. The services can be used on an organization’s data to “generate predictive insights, informing everything from managing churn to quantifying the real impact of marketing campaigns.”

With the goal of making AI more accessible and tailored to the needs of specific functions, including marketing or product development, the full set of Intelligent Services on Adobe Experience Platform are Customer AI, Attribution AI, Journey AI, Content & Commerce AI and Leads AI. Boosting other Adobe Experience Platform services, the underlying AI and ML technology will enhance offerings that include Offer Management, Customer Journey Analytics and Real-time Continuous Data Protection.

