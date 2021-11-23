Aesthetics of Elegance

Many facets are considered when pairing a timepiece to its wearer, from personality and palate to predilection – but in the case of Longines, an enduring penchant for poise has made it a pillar of refined luxury in the timepiece space.

Valued for its contemporary sporty elegance that deliberately dovetails with precision and performance, the brand prides itself on a stylish aesthetic – and fitting partnerships – that has helped define its ethos over the course of an almost two-century-long history.

For Longines, its distinctiveness lies in the details: Standouts include a women’s timepiece in its new Longines Master Collection, inspired by the concept of creating something “as feminine as it is technical,” which includes a colorful moon phase display and date hand at 6 o’clock, hidden within a mother-of-pearl dial dotted with dainty diamond markers (also available in sunray blue), or the latest titanium model from its Longines Spirit Collection that sticks to sleek, but offers a unique play on colors centered on contrasts of “dark hues and a subtle gleam.”

Here, Matthias Breschan, Chief Executive Officer at Longines, talks to Fairchild Studio about its new collections, Ambassadors of Elegance, and upcoming 190-year anniversary.

Regé-Jean Page has joined the brand as its newest Ambassador of Elegance.

Fairchild Studio: Tell us about the Longines Master Collection. What are some of its differentiating features?

Matthias Breschan: The iconic Longines Master Collection is the perfect illustration of our watchmaking expertise and has been a bestseller line since its inception in 2005. All equipped with mechanical movements, the various models in this collection offer a wide choice of straps, dials, and sophistications, so that every customer can find a model to one’s liking. In 2019, we introduced a moon phase display on the men’s models, a feature which was added this year to the ladies’ models. This collection will for sure be further developed in the future, stay tuned!

Fairchild Studio: Would you share a few of the standout pieces from the Longines Spirit collection? What is unique about its aesthetic?

M.B.: Recently, we launched a Longines Spirit model in titanium. This new model is distinctive for the finesse of its execution: satin-polished finish on the case and bracelet, sandblasted anthracite dial and satin black flange. Like the other watches of the collection, it houses an exclusive automatic caliber with silicon balance-spring.

With its extreme precision, it has been chronometer-certified by the COSC (the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute) and comes with a five-year warranty. No surprise this latest addition is getting an extremely positive echo on the market! Looking ahead, 2022 will be an extremely rich year in terms of product novelties and there will be some interesting additions to the Longines Spirit line.

Fairchild Studio: Longines recently named British actor Regé-Jean Page as an Ambassador of Elegance. In what ways does he embody the Longines brand and aesthetic?

M.B.: Our Ambassadors of Elegance are part of our family, and it is extremely important to us to build a strong and lasting relationship with them. Consequently, they are chosen very carefully: they must perfectly embody the brand’s DNA and values and convey them to the customers, who can therefore identify themselves to Longines.

Regarding Regé-Jean Page, we were really impressed by his talent, poise, and presence. He has already accomplished a lot, but this is only the beginning of what will be a magnificent career. As a man with innate style and charisma, he is simply the perfect embodiment of the brand’s definition of elegance. It is fair to say that he redefines elegance and all of us at Longines are excited to have him in the family.

The British actor embodies Longines’s elegance.

Fairchild Studio: Which collections and/or timepiece characteristics speak to the female consumer?

M.B.: First, I would like to underline that Longines is one of the few watch brands to dedicate 50 percent of its models to ladies. The women of today must weave together the many facets of their lives and need a watch to suit their different needs, whether at work, home, in a night out or practicing sports.

Longines has always attached the utmost importance to its female customers by offering them a wide range of timepieces they can choose from. Resolutely feminine, boldly contemporary, classic, or elegant: there will always be a Longines watch to set the pace of every woman’s day.

Fairchild Studio: What’s next for Longines?

M.B.: We are excited and proud to celebrate the 190-year anniversary of Longines next year. The brand has enjoyed longstanding worldwide success and I look forward to ensuring the continuation of the Longines adventure, by steering the brand in the direction it needs to continue to write its story in bold letters, with pride and ambition. We think 2022 will be amazing and expect it to be an absolute record year!