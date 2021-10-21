Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Braces for the Big Burberry Challenge

Business

The Retail Worker Shortage: Why Are Companies Having Trouble Hiring?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Sets Location for Los Angeles Runway Show

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend on the Holiday Season

With apparel projected as a hot category for the holiday season, the company aims to provide young consumers affordable alternatives to fast fashion.

For spring, Theory is introducing the
Affirm recently announced its partnership with Theory as young consumers seek a smart financial alternative to fast fashion. Courtesy of Theory

According to two consumer survey reports from Affirm, while consumers are eager to make up for a strained 2020 holiday season with more plans to travel, hosting parties and giving gifts, staying in budget is a top priority this season.

However, despite a steadfast goal to stay within budget, many consumers find it isn’t as easy as it sounds — 70 percent of Americans told Affirm they typically go over budget during the holidays. Not surprising since more than half of the survey respondents also said they feel pressure to overspend during the holiday season and say they typically have anxiety over holiday shopping. Notably, 28 percent of consumers cited shipping costs and 26 percent cited late or hidden fees as some of the biggest holiday stressors.

Still, 48 percent of consumers say their budget is higher than normal this year because they couldn’t celebrate to the same extent last year. Top gifts that Americans say they will give loved ones this year include a memorable experience (42 percent), electronics (29 percent), clothing (25 percent) and a vacation (26 percent).

Related Galleries

Notably, the gift most Americans say they would like to receive this year is a vacation. In fact, more than half of survey respondents said they would rather take a vacation than have a traditional family get-together this holiday season. However, more than 60 percent revealed concern for not being able to afford to travel as they would like due to pricing spikes. And 74 percent said they will spend more on travel this holiday season than ever before.

To find the best deals, shoppers are also starting holiday shopping early this year, with 61 percent of survey respondents saying they no longer wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Nearly a quarter said this was in direct correlation to wanting to stay within budget.

At the same time, 56 percent of Americans say they are interested in using installment payment solutions, like Affirm, for holiday shopping. Of those, 69 percent said they will use buy now, pay later to help stay in budget even if they could pay for the item in full at the time of purchase.

“In addition to getting a head start on their holiday shopping, consumers are taking advantage of flexible payment solutions to help them spend responsibly this year. Over half of Americans are interested in using a pay-over-time solution for their holiday shopping this year and the majority (69 percent) will do so because they believe it helps them to better budget,” said Silvija Martincevic, chief commercial officer at Affirm. “With Affirm, consumers can responsibly navigate holiday spending by spreading out their purchases into simple biweekly or monthly payments.”

At the same time, as consumers ready themselves for more experiences, a recent report from The NPD Group, reveals that the apparel category is “on the mend” with 61 percent of U.S. consumers saying they need a new wardrobe — a trend and sales growth that Affirm says extends into payments offered at checkout as they see younger generations preferring BNPL services so that they can invest in higher-quality, aspirational and more sustainable items that they can feel good about purchasing.

In fact, Affirm’s recent partnership with Theory, the company said, is based on the trend that classic fashion brands are vying for Generation Z and young Millennials who see increases sales by providing an affordable alternative to fast fashion.

“Younger shoppers are increasingly aware of how their purchases reflect their values, but in many instances, socially conscious shopping comes at a higher price point,” Martincevic said. “By offering Affirm at checkout, contemporary fashion labels can give Gen Z and Millennial customers the option to invest in more high-quality, sustainable wardrobe staples on a biweekly or monthly payment schedule that works within their budget.”

By choosing to use Affirm at checkout on theory.com, consumers can pay in interest-free installments for any purchase over $50.

Affirm currently has more than 29,000 retail partners, providing help in driving overall sales, increasing average order value and increasing customer repurchase rates. In 2019, retailers who used Affirm reported 85 percent higher average order values compared to other payment methods used and in 2020 almost 67 percent of purchases were made by repeat Affirm customers.

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS: 

Honey and PayPal introduce Cash Back Rewards

AlixPartners Holiday Forecast Tells Retailers a Double-digits Increase ‘Yours to Lose’

Klarna’s 2021 Holiday Retail Report Predicts Early Shopping and Increased Budgets

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad